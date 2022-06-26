AEW live stream: How to watch AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door PPV online

AEW is back on pay-per-view on Sunday, May 29 with its joint Forbidden Door show with New Japan Pro Wrestling airing live at 8 p.m. ET from the United Center in Chicago. The price to stream the event is $50 and will stream on Bleacher Report. You can access B/R Live on several platforms including IOS, Android, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, and Xbox One.

Below is a full list of matches for the PPV. Several titles from both companies will be on the line, including the crowing of the interim AEW World Champion.

Full list of matches*

Interim AEW World Championship - Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

IWGP World Heavyweight Championship - Jay White (c) vs. Kazuchika Okada vs. “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Adam Cole

AEW All-Atlantic Championship - Pac vs. Miro vs. Malakai Black vs. Clark Connors

IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Championship - Will Ospreay (c) vs. Orange Cassidy

ROH and IWGP World Tag Team unification match - FTR (ROH) vs. United Empire (IWGP) vs. Roppongi Vice

AEW World Women’s Championship - Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Toni Storm

Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, and Minoru Suzuki vs. Eddie Kingston, Wheeler Yuta, and Shota Umino (Winner gets the advantage for Blood and Guts next Wednesday)

The Young Bucks and El Phantasmo vs. Sting, Darby Allin, and Shingo Takagi

Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Mystery opponent picked by Bryan Danielson

Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee vs. Suzuki-gun

QT Marshall and Aaron Solo vs. Bishamon

Gunn Clubb and Max Caster vs. Yuya Uemura, Alex Coughlin, The DKC, and Kevin Knight

*Card subject to change