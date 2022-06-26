What time AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door PPV starts, when main event starts on Sunday

AEW will team up with New Japan Pro Wrestling this Sunday when presenting Forbidden Door live from the United Center in Chicago.

The ‘Buy-In’ preshow is set to begin at 7 p.m. ET with the main show beginning at 8 p.m. ET. The preshow will feature a tag team battle as the Gunn Club and Max Caster go up against Yuya Uemura, Alex Coughlin, The DKC, and Kevin Knight.

The main event will feature Jon Moxley battling Hiroshi Tanahashi for the interim AEW World Championship. Since is a huge card, so don’t expect that match to begin anytime before 11:30 p.m. ET.

Here is the current card for Forbidden Door on Sunday:

Full list of matches*

Interim AEW World Championship - Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

IWGP World Heavyweight Championship - Jay White (c) vs. Kazuchika Okada vs. “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Adam Cole

AEW All-Atlantic Championship - Pac vs. Miro vs. Malakai Black vs. Clark Connors

IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Championship - Will Ospreay (c) vs. Orange Cassidy

ROH and IWGP World Tag Team unification match - FTR (ROH) vs. United Empire (IWGP) vs. Roppongi Vice

AEW World Women’s Championship - Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Toni Storm

Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, and Minoru Suzuki vs. Eddie Kingston, Wheeler Yuta, and Shota Umino (Winner gets the advantage for Blood and Guts next Wednesday)

The Young Bucks and El Phantasmo vs. Sting, Darby Allin, and Shingo Takagi

Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Mystery opponent picked by Bryan Danielson

Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee vs. Suzuki-gun

QT Marshall and Aaron Solo vs. Bishamon

Gunn Clubb and Max Caster vs. Yuya Uemura, Alex Coughlin, The DKC, and Kevin Knight

*Card subject to change