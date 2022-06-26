Forbidden Door predictions: Questions for June pay-per-view

AEW teams up with New Japan Pro Wrestling on Sunday to present Forbidden Door airing live from the United Center in Chicago at 8 p.m. ET.

This will be an 12-match card highlighted by the main event showdown between Jon Moxley and Hiroshi Tanahashi for the interim AEW World Championship. As always with these events, you can win big on DraftKings Sportsbook with a $10,000 free-to-play pool available to everyone across the country! We’ll take a look at the seven questions you’ll need to answer correctly to win that cash and offer our predictions below. You can also make your picks for a $25,000 free-to-play pool specifically for the Moxley-Tanahashi main event.

How many matches will end by pinfall?

Over 2.5 or Under 2.5

This is a 12-match card. Hammer the over here.

Will a pinfall occur where either wrestler is touching the DraftKings logo in any match?

Yes or No

Which color(s) will the DraftKings logo be?

Green/black

Black/orange

All black

All green

Will Jay White commit outside interference in any match?

Yes or No

Will wrestlers from any promotion other than AEW/NJPW make an appearance?

Yes or No

ROH or Impact could very well get involved in at least one match during this show.

Will Kenny Omega make an appearance during the PPV?

Yes or No

Omega has been out of commission since November. But a pay-per-view specifically designed for AEW and New Japan is right up his alley. If he’s not fighting, he’ll make an appearance.

Which of the following wrestlers will be a surprise participant in a match during the PPV?

Lance Archer

Kenta

Katsuyori Shibata

Kip Sabian

Kenny Omega

None will wrestle in a match