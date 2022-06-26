Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi predictions: Questions for Forbidden Door main event

AEW teams up with New Japan Pro Wrestling on Sunday to present Forbidden Door airing live from the United Center in Chicago at 8 p.m. ET.

This will be an 12-match card highlighted by the main event showdown between Jon Moxley and Hiroshi Tanahashi for the interim AEW World Championship. As always with these events, you can win big on DraftKings Sportsbook with a $25,000 free-to-play pool available to everyone across the country! We’ll take a look at the eight questions about the match you’ll need to answer correctly to win that cash and offer our predictions below. You can also make your picks in a $10,000 free-to-play pool covering the entire PPV.

Will Bryan Danielson physically interfere?

Yes or No

Danielson will let Moxley handle his business by himself. If we were to see Bryan, it’ll be him introducing who he has selected to be the mystery opponent for Zack Sabre Jr. earlier in the night.

Will the action spill out backstage?

Yes or No

How many Paradigm Shifts will be hit?

Zero

One

Two

Three or more

One wouldn’t be enough and three would be overkill. Two Paradigm Shifts is a perfect number for Moxley in this match.

Will Moxley use the Regal Knee?

Yes or No

How many tables will be broken?

Zero

One

Two or more

Both guys will be put through at least one table in this match.

First Pinfall attempt?

Moxley or Tanahashi

Who will be the first wrestler to jump off the top rope?

Moxley

Tanahashi

Neither

Will Tanahashi use the High Fly elbow onto a table?

Yes or No