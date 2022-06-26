When is the next AEW pay-per-view?

AEW is joining with New Japan Pro Wrestling to host their Forbidden Door pay-per-view from the United Center in Chicago on Sunday evening. This is being labeled as an All-Star show as competitors from the two companies go head-to-head in various matchups.

AEW’s next pay-per-view is tentatively scheduled to be All Out, coming live from Now Arena in the Chicago suburbs of Hoffman Estates, IL, on Sunday, September 4th. The company hasn’t official confirmed the location or date yet but previous reports from Fightful Select have indicated that AEW talent have already been notified when and where the show will be.

All Out has become a cornerstone ppv event on the AEW calendar, usually taking place during Labor Day weekend. It’s usually a standard card with a Casino Battle Royale taking place in the middle of it. The show has also become a staple in Chicago area, although AEW president Tony Khan has reportedly explored options for other venues in other cities.

Last year’s All Out show was headlined by the AEW in-ring debut of CM Punk, who defeated Darby Allin in the middle of the card. It was also highlighted by the debuts of both Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson, who made appearances after the Kenny Omega-Christian Cage main event. We’ll see what the company has up their sleeve come September.