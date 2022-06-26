Pick on the Moneyline of Dodgers-Braves for Sunday

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves look to settle the score on their three game set in the late game of the Sunday MLB slate with a pair of young starters going on each side.

Los Angeles Dodgers (-115, 8.5) vs Atlata Braves

Tony Gonsoljn gets the start for the Dodgers, who has allowed two earned runs or fewer in all 13 of his starts this season and is the National League’s wins leader, posting a 9-0 record with a 1.58 ERA.

Gonsolin has found success this season with being able to lower his walks issued, giving out eight walks in his last seven starts, going at least six innings in six of those starts after he had a 5.5 walks per nine innings rate last season.

The Braves counter with 23-year old Spencer Strider getting the start, who’s getting 13.6 strikeouts per nine innings and was elevated from the bullpen to the starting rotation nearly a month ago.

As a reliever Strider had a 2.22 ERA, but that balloons to 4.63 as a starter and has given up 4.2 walks per nine innings this season.

Sunday’s matchup features two of the top three bullpens in the National League in terms of ERA and with the Dodgers leading the leagues in runs per game, they will finish their trip to Atlanta with a win.

The Play: Dodgers -115

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.