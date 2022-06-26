How to watch Serena Williams in the first round of the 2022 Wimbledon on TV, via live stream

Wimbledon gets underway on Monday, June 27th from London, England. The first round continues on Tuesday, June 28th with the top half of the women’s draw. Serena Williams wasn’t given a seed in the tournament but will face Harmony Tan in the first round on Tuesday.

Williams is arguably the best women’s tennis player of all time. The fact that she is playing in this major at 40 years old is incredible. For her first-round matchup, Williams is the favorite with -340 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Tan has +265 odds as the underdog. For the overall tournament, Williams has the seventh-best odds to win installed at +1800. Tan is the second biggest longshot to win Wimbledon with +60000 odds.

Williams will be making her 22nd appearance at Wimbledon. She first played in the tournament in 1998 and made it all the way to the third round. Her first Wimbledon championship came in 2002 when she defeated her sister Venus Williams in straight sets. She also won over Venus in 2003 making it four years in a row that a Williams sister had won a Wimbledon Championship. Serena also won Wimbledon in 2009, 2010, 2012, 2015 and 2016. She participated last year but lost in the first round. This will be her first appearance in a major since.