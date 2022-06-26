 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jake Paul, Tyson Fury closing in on a $1 million bet for Paul’s fight with Tommy Fury

Tyson does not think Jake can cover the bet, so we’ll see how this actually shakes out.

By David Fucillo
Jake Paul attends a news conference to promote his Showtime pay-per-view boxing event against Tommy Fury at Resorts World Las Vegas on November 6, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Jake Paul is scheduled to face Tommy Fury on August 6th at Madison Square Garden, and it should surprise nobody that Paul and Tyson Fury are getting into it on social media.

Tyson proposed a $100,000 wager on the bout and Paul responded that it should be more. He said $1 million, $2 million, $3 million, whatever. It was, of course, a little more colorful than that.

And so, Tyson responded with a $1 million wager offer. He was happy to up the ante, but he also wants the money in escrow because he does not think Paul actually has the money to back such a wager.

In case you’re wondering why Paul might not have it, his brother Logan recently discussed his financial situation and noted that he has taken a beating due to the cryptocurrency crash. Logan said Jake was “broke” due to putting his money in crypto.

Jake will make a big pay day against Tommy Fury, but we’ll have to wait and see what he can cover for a $1 million bet with Tyson Fury. His response to Tyson’s counter-offer will tell us plenty.

