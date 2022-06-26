Ronald Acuña to miss Sunday night game vs. Dodgers with foot injury

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña will not be in the lineup for tonight’s series finale against the Los Angeles Dodgers due to a foot injury, per ESPN’s Marly Rivera. Acuña fouled a ball off his foot during Saturday’s 5-3 victory and left the game in the ninth inning. There is no timetable for when he’ll return and the Braves will re-evaluate him prior to their trip to Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Acuña returned from a torn ACL in late April and has been a huge part in the Braves’ surge near the top of the NL East standings in recent weeks. Batting .281, he has seven home runs and 18 RBI on the year along with 13 stolen bases. He was effective during this current weekend series against L.A., going 3-7 with two runs and a stolen bases during yesterday’s victory. Atlanta will hit the road for a three-game set at the Phillies followed by a three-game set at the Reds during Fourth of July weekend.