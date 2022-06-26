Ole Miss defeats Oklahoma to win 2022 College Baseball World Series

Ole Miss has defeated Oklahoma 4-2, to win the 2022 College World Series. This was the Rebels’ sixth appearance at the College World Series and their first baseball championship in school history.

Ole Miss won Game 1 of the three-game series 10-3 on Saturday to take the early 1-0 lead. This didn’t inspire too much confidence seeing that each of the past three champions had lost the first game. The Rebels scored first but didn’t blink when the Sooners took back the lead in the 7th inning. After a three-run eighth, all they had to do was close out the ninth to hoist the trophy.

Jacob Gonzalez will likely never forget the day he had at the plate in the win. He went 3-4 including a solo home run in the 6th to take the initial lead. Once Oklahoma took it back, it was Gonzalez that tied it up with an RBI single. After Trevin Michael allowed a run to score on a wild pitch, Gonzalez scampered home for the fourth and final run of the game on another wild pitch from Michael.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Ole Miss came into the season with +2500 odds to win the College World Series. Their odds expanded to +6500 as they were coming off a first-round exit in the 2022 SEC Tournament. Once the matchup in the College World Series was set, the Rebels were -125 favorites to pick up their first championship in school history.