The 2022 NHL Draft is set for July 7-8 this offseason. The Montreal Canadiens have the first pick after winning the draft lottery last month. The Habs will look to add an impact player at home and move the team in the right direction. Let’s take a look at where the draft will be held in 2022.

Where is the 2022 NHL Draft?

Location: Bell Centre, Montreal, Quebec

Yes, the Canadiens are hosting the draft in which they have the top pick. The NHL is so unpredictable. The Habs will likely be making a decision as to draft center Shane Wright or wing Juraj Slafkovsky with the top pick. Montreal’s lean should be toward Wright given the team’s never-ending need for a center. The Habs haven’t had the top overall selection since 1980, when the team took Doug Wickenheiser.