Corey Perry loses third Stanley Cup Final in three seasons with three different teams

Perry has not been able to overcome the final hurdle.

By Chinmay Vaidya
2022 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game Five
Corey Perry of the Tampa Bay Lightning reacts after a win over the Colorado Avalanche in Game Five of the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Ball Arena on June 24, 2022 in Denver, Colorado.
Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

James Neal and Marian Hossa are notable players who have lost back-to-back championships with different teams, but Perry took the losing streak to a new level.

It’s not all bad news for Perry, who has a won a championship with the Anaheim Ducks in 2006-07. The veteran winger is likely to continue chasing a ring in his final seasons, but teams might be wary of signing him now that he’s lost three in a row. We’ll see if he’s able to break this streak next season or if he calls it quits after losing this third Final.

