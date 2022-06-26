Corey Perry loses third Stanley Cup Final in three seasons with three different teams

For Tampa Bay Lightning right winger Corey Perry, the disappointment of losing this year’s Stanley Cup Final to the Colorado Avalanche carried some extra sting. Perry joined the Lightning in hopes of lifting the title after losing to Tampa the previous two seasons as a member of the Dallas Stars and Montreal Canadiens. Instead, he lost his third consecutive Stanley Cup Final with a third different team.

James Neal and Marian Hossa are notable players who have lost back-to-back championships with different teams, but Perry took the losing streak to a new level.

If you want your team to lose in the #StanleyCup finals, you simply sign Corey Perry — Tom Vecchio (@DFS_Tom) June 27, 2022

It’s not all bad news for Perry, who has a won a championship with the Anaheim Ducks in 2006-07. The veteran winger is likely to continue chasing a ring in his final seasons, but teams might be wary of signing him now that he’s lost three in a row. We’ll see if he’s able to break this streak next season or if he calls it quits after losing this third Final.