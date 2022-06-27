Key conference games for the ACC in 2022

For the first time in what felt like a long time, the ACC conference shook things up as we didn’t see Clemson in the championship game for the first time in six years. The Pittsburgh Panthers defeated Wake Forest 45-21 last season to claim the title for the first time as a member of the league. But previously-perennial winner Clemson is the current favorite to take it home this upcoming season with -135 odds. Here are a few of the best games in the Atlantic Coast Conference for 2022.

Miami vs. Clemson, November 19th

This game is the second-to-last on the schedule for both teams, and should have big implications on the ACC standings as it gets closer to conference championship time. The Canes and Tigers last met in 2020, when Clemson beat Miami 42-17. UM alum and new head coach Mario Cristobal will want to make a statement facing Clemson for the first time as the Hurricanes new savior. Clemson of course will want to make it known they are back on top of this conference and college football with a big win.

Clemson vs. Wake Forest, September 24th

An early “revenge” game for this Clemson team who will face Wake Forest in September this upcoming season. Clemson has dominated Wake Forest in the regular season in the past, but Wake Forest claimed the 2021 ACC Atlantic Division to move onto the conference championship. This will motivate the tigers to prove who belongs at the top. Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman and wide receiver A.T. Perry will look to show the world last year's 10-3 season and the conference championship was no fluke as they take on the Clemson Tigers.

Pittsburgh vs. Miami, November 26th

The defending ACC champions will head to Miami for the final game of the 2022 regular-season game. Miami was the only team that gave them a conference loss in the 2021 season. New head coach Mario Cristobal will look to finish off his first season by taking down the defending champions. The Panthers will want to prove their squad can still hang even after losing quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Once we have the final two teams, the ACC Conference Championship Game will be on December 3rd, 2022 from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Here are the latest odds to win the 2022 ACC Conference Championship Game from DraftKings Sportsbook: