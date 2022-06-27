How to Play LIV Golf DFS Showdowns on DraftKings

LIV Golf is coming to DraftKings. The game is easy to learn but requires skill to master. While lifelong golf fans will have an advantage, these contests are simple, accessible and fun for DFS players with all levels of experience.

What is LIV Golf?

The LIV Golf Invitational Series has dominated headlines for months now. So, what exactly is it?

LIV is a professional golf tour that burst onto the scene in March. The tour is financed by the Public Investment Fund, the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia. Recently, LIV has been able to draw high-profile golfers away from its competitors with massive contract offers, making waves in the community.

To name a few of the massive deals, Phil Mickelson signed a contract with LIV worth roughly $200 million. World No. 16 Dustin Johnson’s new deal with the tour will reportedly net him $150 million.

Fun fact, the name LIV is a reference to the Roman numeral for 54, which is the number of holes played at an event.

Who has committed to LIV Golf?

Many high-profile golfers have joined LIV Golf since its launch a few months ago. We already covered Mickelson and Johnson, so here’s a full list of everyone that has committed to the new tour besides them:

Abraham Ancer

Oliver Bekker

Richard Bland

Itthipat Buranatanyarat

Laurie Canter

TK Chantananuwat

Bryson DeChambeau

Hennie Du Plessis

Oliver Fisher

Sergio Garcia

Taylor Gooch

Branden Grace

Justin Harding

Sam Horsfield

Matt Jones

Sadom Kaewkanjana

Martin Kaymer

Sihwan Kim

Ryo Kinoshita

Phachara Khongwatmai

Brooks Koepka

Chase Koepka

Jinichiro Kozuma

Pablo Larrazabal

Viraj Madappa

Graeme McDowell

Jediah Morgan

Kevin Na

Shaun Norris

Andy Ogletree

Louis Oosthuizen

Wade Ormsby

Adrian Otaegui

Pat Perez

Turk Petit

James Piot

Ian Poulter

David Puig

Patrick Reed

JC Ritchie

Charl Schwartzel

Travis Smyth

Ian Snyman

Hudson Swafford

Hideto Tanihara

Peter Uihlein

Scott Vincent

Lee Westwood

Bernd Wiesberger

Blake Windred

Kevin Yuan

What are the rules?

Instead of a week-long tournament-style DFS contest, DraftKings will offer daily LIV Golf Showdowns. Available everywhere except MD, AZ, NY, IA.

The offering will be non-captain mode, Showdowns Rounds 1-3. In salary cap contests, participants will create a lineup by selecting players listed in the Player Pool. Each player listed has an assigned salary and a valid lineup must not exceed the salary cap of $50,000.

Contest results will be determined by the total points accumulated by each individual lineup entry (scoring rules summarized below).

Participation in each contest must be made only as specified in the Terms of Use. Failure to comply with these Terms of Use will result in disqualification and, if applicable, prize forfeiture.

See the tables below for a full scoring breakdown:

Additional scoring notes:

There will be no finishing position scoring for LIV events.

Golfers will receive fantasy points for all completed holes that we receive statistics for. If a golfer withdraws or is disqualified before completing the round, the golfer will receive fantasy points for all holes completed in the round that we receive statistics for.

Lineup Edits

Lineups may be edited at any time leading up to the start of the round. Each individual golfer will become “locked” at the scheduled start time of the round. A locked golfer cannot be added or removed from a roster spot. Locked roster spots for all entries are displayed in contest GameCenters.

Round Cancellations and Postponements

In the event that a round is canceled, DraftKings will cancel and refund all contest entries using that round. DraftKings will consider a round canceled if the tour itself declares it such.

A golf round may enter a suspended state due to weather, darkness, or some other reason. DraftKings will wait until the tournament’s officials make a ruling on the outcome of the suspension before taking any actions related to paying out or canceling contest entries. If it becomes clear, as determined by DraftKings in its sole discretion, that the round will not be completed (either played in full or shortened) DraftKings will cancel and refund all contest entries.

That’s everything you need to know about the upcoming DraftKings LIV Golf Showdowns. Stay tuned for content as our team breaks down the best strategies and picks for these events.