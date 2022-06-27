Wimbledon 2022: Men’s schedule, bracket, scores for Tuesday

Wimbledon got underway on Monday, June 27th. The first round for the Men’s singles competitors will continue on Tuesday for the bottom half of the draw This is the third major of the year and it is considered the most prestigious tournament in the sport of tennis. There will be 17 ranked competitors playing on Tuesday including the overall #2 seed Rafael Nadal.

Men’s Wimbledon schedule: Tuesday, June 28

6:00 a.m. ET

Taro Daniel vs. #31 Sebastian Baez

Steve Johnson vs. #18 Grigor Dimitrov

7:30 a.m. ET

Mikhail Kukushkin vs. #29 Jenson Brooksby

Alex De Minaur vs. Hugo Dellien

8:00 a.m. ET

#8 Matteo Berrettini vs. Cristian Garin

9:00 a.m. ET

#24 Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune vs. Marcos Giron

9:30 a.m. ET

Stefan Kozlov vs. #12 Diego Schwartzman

#26 Filip Krajinovic vs. Jiri Lehecka

#6 Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Maxime Cressy

Feliciano Lopez vs. #21 Botic Van De Zandschulp

#27 Lorenzo Sonego vs. Denis Kudla

10:00 a.m. ET

Francisco Cerundolo vs. #2 Rafael Nadal

11:00 a.m. ET

#13 Denis Shapovalov vs. Arthur Rinderknech

Attila Balazs vs. #17 Roberto Bautista Agut

Jason Murray Kubler vs. #28 Daniel Evans

11:30 a.m. ET

Alexander Ritschard vs. #4 Stefanos Tsitsipas

Lorenzo Musetti vs. #11 Taylor Harry Fritz

Odds

Nadal enters as a huge -5000 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He has been dealing with a nagging foot injury, but the odds are largely in his favor as Cerundolo is the heaviest underdog of the day at +1400. Nadal has the third-best overall odds to win Wimbledon overall at +750.

Baez has the toughest matchup for a ranked player on Tuesday. He has the same odds as Daniel installed at -110. Even if he wins, he is a long shot to win Wimbledon installed at +50000 with Daniel having the same odds.