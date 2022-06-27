Wimbledon 2022: Women’s schedule, bracket, scores for Tuesday, June 28

The first round of Wimbledon got started on Monday, June 27th. The first round continues on Tuesday, June 28th for the top half of the draw. This is the third major of the year and it is considered the most prestigious tournament in the sport of tennis. There will be 20 ranked players competing on Tuesday. None will be bigger than the #1 overall seed Iga Swiatek who is scheduled to play at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Women’s Wimbledon schedule: Tuesday, June 28

6:00 a.m. ET

Alize Cornet vs. #27 Yulia Putintseva

#33 Shuai Zhang vs. Misaki Doi

#5 Maria Sakkari vs. Zoe Hives

Oceane Dodin vs. #12 Jelena Ostapenko

7:30 a.m. ET

Maryna Zanevska vs. #13 Barbora Krejcikova

#14 Belinda Bencic vs. Qjang Wang

8:00 a.m. ET

#18 Jil Teichmann vs. Ajla Tomljanovic

#11 Coco Gauff vs. Elena-Gabriela Ruse

8:30 a.m. ET

#1 Iga Swiatek vs. Jana Fett

9:00 a.m. ET

#4 Paula Badosa vs. Louisa Chirico

9:30 a.m. ET

Jasmine Paolini vs. #25 Petra Kvitova

Xinyu Wang vs. #20 Amanda Anisimova

10:00 a.m. ET

Karolina Muchova vs. #16 Simona Halep

11:00 a.m. ET

#32 Sara Sorribes Tormo vs. Christina McHale

11:30 a.m. ET

#9 Garbine Muguruza vs. Greet Minnen

#30 Shelby Rogers vs. Petra Martic

#21 Camila Giorgi vs. Magdalena French

12:00 p.m. ET

Donna Vekic vs. #8 Jessica Pegula

Tereza Martincova vs. #6 Karolina Pliskova

12:30 p.m. ET

Coco Vandeweghe vs. #17 Elena Rybakina

Odds

To nobody’s surprise, Swiatek is the biggest favorite of the day with -8000 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Fett is going to have a tough challenge, with odds installed at +1600. Swiatek has the best odds to win Wimbledon installed at +150, while Fett sits at +30000 odds.

Rogers is going to have a tough opponent in Martic. Rogers is the narrow favorite installed at -165 with Martic having +135 odds. Rogers isn’t expected to factor into the Wimbledon Championship overall with +25000 odds. It could be an early exit for the #30 overall seed.