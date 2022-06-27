Where does the Wimbledon tennis tournament take place every year?

Wimbledon 2022 begins Monday, June 27 with the first round of action in the men’s and women’s singles round. Wimbledon has been held at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, London since 1877. It is the only Grand Slam event played on outdoor natural grass and is widely considered the most prestigious tournament on the tennis calendar.

Wimbledon usually takes place in the last week of June and the first week of July. The 2020 event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which was the first time Wimbledon was canceled since World War II.

In the open era, which began in 1968 to allow professional players to compete with amateurs, Roger Federer holds the most Wimbledon men’s singles wins with eight. Martina Navratilova holds the most women’s singles wins with nine.

Novak Djokovic entered the tournament as the odds-favorite to win the men’s singles at -120 on DraftKings Sportsbook. If he won, it would mark his fourth-straight victory (and seventh overall). Iga Swiatek entered as the favorite to win the women’s singles at +160, coming off a victory at the French Open in June.