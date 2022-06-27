Who won the 2021 men’s singles title at Wimbledon?

Another Grand Slam title is up for grabs when Wimbledon 2022 kicks off Monday, June 27. The reigning champion is Novak Djokovic, and he’s the top seed on the men’s singles side for this year’s competition.

Djokovic was also the last repeat winner of the event, winning back-to-back titles in 2018 and 2019 before the 2020 edition was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He also won back-to-back titles in 2014 and 2015.

Prior to Djokovic’s consecutive wins, Roger Federer won five Wimbledon titles from 2003-2007. Before Federer’s titles, Pete Sampras won four titles in a row from 1997-2000 and three titles in a row from 1993-95. In the open era, which began in 1968, Federer holds the most Wimbledon titles with eight.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Djokovic is the favorite to win the men’s singles competition at -120. It would be his fourth consecutive Wimbledon victory and his seventh overall Wimbledon title if he won.