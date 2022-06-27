Who won the 2021 women’s singles title at Wimbledon?

Wimbledon 2022 begins Monday, June 27 with the men’s and women’s singles events. Australian star Ashleigh Barty lifted the trophy in the 2021 women’s singles event, but has since retired from the sport. That means there will be a new champion on the women’s singles side.

There have been five different winners in the last five Wimbledon events on the women’s singles side, with Serena Williams being the last competitor to win back-to-back titles. She did so in 2015-16 and 2009-10. Her sister Venus Williams won back-to-back titles in the two events before Serena’s 2009-10 wins. The sisters actually achieved the same feat of winning four titles in a row among them from 2000-03. Venus won the first two years and Serena took the next two, just like they did from 2007-10.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, reigning French Open champion Iga Swiatek is the favorite to win at +160.