UFC 276 odds: Fight week odds for Adesanya-Cannonier card

UFC 276 comes to you live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 2. We break down odds over on DraftKings Sportsbook.

By TeddyRicketson
Israel Adesanya of Nigeria celebrates after defending his middleweight championship against Robert Whittaker of Australia during UFC 271 at Toyota Center on February 12, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The UFC will hold its next PPV on Saturday, July 2nd. UFC 276 will come to you live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The early preliminary card will start at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+, the preliminary card follows at 8 p.m. ET on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+ and the main card is scheduled to start at 10 p.m. ET only on ESPN+PPV. The main event of the evening will see Israel Adesanya defending his middleweight title against Jared Cannonier.

Below is a rundown of betting odds for each fight at DraftKings Sportsbook.

UFC 276 odds

Main card

Israel Adesanya, middleweight title fight: -365
#2 Jared Cannonier: +300

Alexander Volkanovski, featherweight title fight: -180
#1 Max Holloway: +155

#4 Sean Strickland, middleweight: -105
Alex Pereira: -115

#10 Pedro Munhoz, bantamweight: +220
#13 Sean O’Malley: -260

Preliminary card

#14 Brad Riddell, lightweight: +105
Jalin Turner: -125

Robbie Lawler, welterweight: -125
Bryan Barberena: +105

Ian Garry, welterweight: -155
Gabe Green: +135

Jim Miller, welterweight: TBD
Donald Cerrone: TBD

Early preliminary card

#9 Uriah Hall, middleweight: +205
#13 Andre Muniz: -245

#12 Jessica Eye, women’s flyweight: +175
#14 Maycee Barber: -205

#12 Brad Tavares, middleweight: -115
Dricus Du Plessis: -105

Jessica-Rose Clark, women’s bantamweight: TBD
Julija Stoliarenko: TBD

