UFC 276 odds: Fight week odds for Adesanya-Cannonier card

The UFC will hold its next PPV on Saturday, July 2nd. UFC 276 will come to you live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The early preliminary card will start at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+, the preliminary card follows at 8 p.m. ET on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+ and the main card is scheduled to start at 10 p.m. ET only on ESPN+PPV. The main event of the evening will see Israel Adesanya defending his middleweight title against Jared Cannonier.

Below is a rundown of betting odds for each fight at DraftKings Sportsbook.

UFC 276 odds

Main card

Israel Adesanya, middleweight title fight: -365

#2 Jared Cannonier: +300

Alexander Volkanovski, featherweight title fight: -180

#1 Max Holloway: +155

#4 Sean Strickland, middleweight: -105

Alex Pereira: -115

#10 Pedro Munhoz, bantamweight: +220

#13 Sean O’Malley: -260

Preliminary card

#14 Brad Riddell, lightweight: +105

Jalin Turner: -125

Robbie Lawler, welterweight: -125

Bryan Barberena: +105

Ian Garry, welterweight: -155

Gabe Green: +135

Jim Miller, welterweight: TBD

Donald Cerrone: TBD

Early preliminary card

#9 Uriah Hall, middleweight: +205

#13 Andre Muniz: -245

#12 Jessica Eye, women’s flyweight: +175

#14 Maycee Barber: -205

#12 Brad Tavares, middleweight: -115

Dricus Du Plessis: -105

Jessica-Rose Clark, women’s bantamweight: TBD

Julija Stoliarenko: TBD

