How to watch WWE Monday Night Raw via live stream, what to watch on June 27

WWE Monday Night Raw returns to your screens tonight with a new live episode coming from Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, TX. This is Raw’s go-home show for Money in the Bank with the pay-per-view taking place this Saturday in Las Vegas. The red brand will put the finishing touches on its build for the show while celebrating one of its greatest superstars of all time.

How to watch Monday Night Raw

Date: Monday, June 27

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch on Monday Night Raw

Tonight’s show will be highlighted by the return of John Cena as the company celebrates the 20-year anniversary of his debut in the WWE. It was on the June 27, 2002, episode of Smackdown where a young Cena famously came out to accept an open challenge issued by Kurt Angle and held his own in a competitive match. While there will be plenty of celebration for the 16-time world champion, we can probably expect an interruption by Theory, who has mentioned Cena in his promos and on social media over the past month.

Tonight’s show will most likely feature the final qualifiers for both the men’s and women’s Money in the Bank ladder match this Sunday. Lacey Evans, Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Shotzi, and Asuka have already claimed their spots in the women’s match while Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Omos, and Sami Zayn will be represented in the men’s match. We’ll see who else gets added.

Also on the show, we’re Kevin Owens continues his trek into the Elias-verse. Following Elias’ concert last week, it was revealed that KO will face either Elias, Ezekiel, or their little brother Elrod on tonight’s show. Yes, Elrod. We’ll see how far they can stretch this story out.