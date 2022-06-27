Monday Night Raw preview: Three questions heading into June 27

WWE Monday Night Raw comes live from Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, TX, and the red brand has reached its final stop before Money in the Bank this Saturday in Las Vegas.

Whether it’s an extremely important episode or a completely throwaway show that will be forgotten about in two weeks, there are always questions that surround each edition of Monday Night Raw. I’ll ask some pertaining to tonight’s episode.

What will be in store for John Cena tonight?

John Cena will make his return to Monday Night Raw tonight to commemorate the 20-year anniversary of his WWE debut. The company has been advertising this for the entire month and has shared several clips of Cena’s career on social media. But is there something else planned?

The tea leaves are pointing toward Cena wrestling Theory at SummerSlam as the two have mentioned each other in various interviews and promos over the past few months. One could bank on the young United States Champion to crash the celebration tonight and draw attention to himself. We’ll see what comes of it.

Who will be the final participants in the Money in the Bank ladder matches?

We’re five days away from Money in the Bank and there are still some spots left to be filled for both ladder matches. On the men’s side, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Omos, and Sami Zayn have already clinched spots while on the women’s side, Lacey Evans, Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Shotzi, and Asuka are already in. So who’s left?

Candidates for the men’s match could include the likes of AJ Styles, Finn Balor, or even Veer Mahaan representing Raw. On the women’s side, they could always insert the likes of a Doudrop, Nikki A.S.H., or even a Dana Brooke into the fold. Let’s see who will get the nod by the end of the night.

What new character will come out of the Elias-verse tonight?

Kevin Owens will once again step into the ring against Ezekiel tonight. Or Elias. Or Elrod? That’s right — apparently, there’s an Elrod that’s part of Elias’ extended family and KO could go face-to-face with them. Elias has done an excellent job pulling off this Mick Foley-like gimmick, so we’ll see how far it goes.