MLB DFS targets, values for main slate on Monday, June 27

Eighteen MLB teams are scheduled to take the field on Monday, June 27 with all of them featured on the main DFS slate. If you are looking for runs, the highest run total of the night on DraftKings Sportsbook is the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Colorado Rockies. The over/under is set at 12 runs, with the under juiced to -115.

Below is a preview of the day’s action with some of the top DFS hitters and pitchers with a look at a couple of value plays to consider before submitting your lineups.

Top Pitchers

Kevin Gausman, TOR vs. BOS ($9,800) — The Toronto Blue Jays starter’s season-long numbers are still impressive even after an outing where he allowed 7 runs (5 earned) in 2.1 innings against the Baltimore Orioles two starts ago. Gausman will head into Monday’s matchup with the Boston Red Sox with a 5-6 record and 3.19 ERA in 14 starts in Year 1 with the Blue Jays.

Tyler Anderson, LAD vs. COL ($9,500) — The Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher has a high price even as he goes into a matchup in higher elevation against the Colorado Rockies. Anderson has an 8-0 record with a 3.00 ERA over 13 appearances including 11 starts in his first season with the Dodgers. He is coming off an outing where he allowed 4 runs (3 earned) on 5 hits and a walk during a victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

Top Hitters

Mike Trout, LAA vs. CWS ($6,300) — The Los Angeles Angels outfielder continues to put up huge numbers as one of the top hitters the MLB has ever seen. Trout will head into Monday with 22 home runs and 45 RBIs in addition to a .396 on-base percentage and .291 batting average. Trout had a hit in all three games of the series with the Seattle Mariners, which included a home run and a triple.

Byron Buxton, MIN vs. CLE ($6,200) — The Minnesota Twins slugger returned to the lineup over the weekend after missing a few games with a knee injury, and he had a monster game on Sunday when he hit 3-for-3 with 3 runs scored with a double, triple, RBI and a walk. Buxton leads the Twins with 19 home runs and is the only player on the roster with double-digit homers.

Value Pitcher

Jordan Montgomery, NYY vs. OAK ($8,000) — The New York Yankees starter is putting together a great season with a 2.97 ERA heading into his 15th start of the season. Montgomery has a very advantageous matchup without an outrageous price, and he will go up against an Oakland Athletics offense that has the worst on-base percentage (.273) in the league.

Value Hitter

Jon Berti, MIA vs. STL ($5,000) — The Miami Marlins catcher is on quite the hot streak with a hit in each of his last 10 games, and Berti recorded 2 hits three games in a row. Look for his hitting success to continue against St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright, who allowed at least 7 hits in his last four starts.