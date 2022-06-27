Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Monday, June 27

Nine games are scheduled to be played Monday, June 27 with all of them featured during the night’s main DFS slate. The game of the day might be the Boston Red Sox and the Toronto Blue Jays — two very good teams that unfortunately share a division with the New York Yankees.

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Monday, June 27.

Dodgers vs. Rockies, 8:40 p.m. ET

Trea Turner ($6,000)

Freddie Freeman ($5,800)

Will Smith ($5,500)

Max Muncy ($4,900)

You will usually not have a ton of money to spend elsewhere when you use the Los Angeles Dodgers offenses as a stack, but the best offense in baseball (5.1 runs per game) playing at higher elevation should lead to big offensive day against the Colorado Rockies. According to the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Dodgers run total is set at 6.5, which is about the highest you’ll see for an MLB game, especially with -135 odds toward the over.

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox, 7:07 p.m. ET

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ($5,600)

Teoscar Hernandez ($5,300)

Bo Bichette ($5,100)

George Springer ($4,800)

You can get plenty of value stacking the top hitters in the Blue Jays lineup, which ranks third in the MLB in OPS (.753). Boston will start Connor Seabold, whose lone MLB appearance came in September of last season. The powerful Toronto offense should continue its aggressiveness at the plate.

Royals vs. Rangers, 8:10 p.m. ET

Bobby Witt Jr. ($5,300)

Whit Merrifield ($4,600)

MJ Melendez ($4,400)

Andrew Benintendi ($3,500)

Texas ranks No. 17 in runs per game (4.3), but the Rangers have a solid matchup against Kansas City Royals starter Kris Bubic. The 24-year-old lefty is in his third MLB season and has a 7.41 ERA over 10 appearances including nine starts this season and allowed at least 4 earned runs in four games in 2022.