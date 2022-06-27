Best MLB player prop bets to consider for June 27

The Monday slate around Major League Baseball isn’t the biggest in the world, with just over half the league in action to start the week. But even with just 18 teams hitting the field, there are still plenty of solid prop bets that fans have a chance to cash in on to get their work week off to a good start.

Here are three of the player prop bets we have our eyes on today. All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets for Monday, June 27

Triston McKenzie, under 5.5 strikeouts (-115)

The Cleveland Guardians and Minnesota Twins should be a competitive game, but don’t expect McKenzie to put a ton of Ks in the book. He’s eclipsed the five strikeout mark in just two of his last four starts. In two previous appearances against the Twins, the Cleveland Hurler has four and five strikeouts, respectively. It’s unlikely he grows that number the third time seeing a team.

Nelson Cruz, over hit total (Odds TBD)

Cruz is one of the few solid and consistent players in the Washington Nationals lineup over the last few weeks. He takes a three-game hit streak into Monday’s game with the Pittsburgh Pirates and has also gotten a hit in five of his last six games. In his lifetime against projected Pirates starter Jose Quintana, he’s hitting .320 over 25 at-bats, with seven singles and one home run.

The hit total prop bet for him hasn’t come down yet, but it’s probably either going to be over 0.5 or over 1.5 hits. Given how he’s played the last week or so and his career numbers against Quintana, we’re comfortable at either of those numbers for this bet to hit.

Adam Wainright, over 4.5 strikeouts (-140)

Wainright has hit the five strikeout mark in four of his last five starts and three straight. In his lone start against Miami this year he racked up six strikeouts. The Marlins are a team that strikes out more than most too, ranking 25th in the Majors with 8.87 Ks per nine innings.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.