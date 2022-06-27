Best MLB bets to consider for Monday, June 27

The Major League Baseball slate is a bit barren to start the week, with just nine games filling the schedule, with none of them starting until 7 p.m. on the East coast. Even with just barely over half the teams around the league in action, there are still several interesting things to keep an eye on that you could possibly lay some cash down on too.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Monday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Monday, June 27

New York Yankees moneyline (-150)

The Yankees have had some issues as of late by their standards, losing four of their last 10 total games to bring their record down to 53-20. Still, despite having 20% of their total losses take place in the last week and a half, they should be able to get back on track Monday. They take on the Oakland A’s, who have the worst record in baseball and haven’t shown any signs of life recently, scoring under 3 runs per game over their last 10 games.

Triston McKenzie under 5.5 strikeouts (-115)

McKenzie, who is getting the start for Cleveland Guardians as they take on the Minnesota Twins on Monday, doesn’t tend to rack up the Ks. In his last four starts, he hasn’t hit the five strikeout mark in two of them. Earlier this season when he took on the Twins, he was able to fan just four and five hitters over two appearances. It’s unlikely he gets more than that in his third appearance against the team.

Toronto Blue Jays moneyline (-180)

Despite taking on one of the hottest teams in baseball tonight, the Boston Red Sox, that doesn’t tell the whole story. Boston has Connor Seabold on the hill for the series opener. This will mark his second MLB appearance and his first in 2022. The Blue Jays also hold a 5-2 season series lead over their division rival.

Nelson Cruz over hit total (Odds TBD)

Cruz is one of the bright spots of a Washington Nationals team that’s had a rough go of it in 2022. He brings a three-game hit streak into Monday’s tilt with the Pittsburgh Pirates. He’s gotten at least one hit in five of his last six games overall. He’s also been great again Pirates projected starter Jose Quintana, earning seven singles and one home run in 25 at-bats against him. That’s good for a .320 career average.

The hit total prop bet for him hasn’t come down yet, but it’s probably either going to be over 0.5 or over 1.5 hits. Given his recent performance and success against Quintana, we’re comfortable at either of those numbers for this bet to hit.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.