Pick on the Moneyline of Rangers-Royals for Monday

The Kansas City Royals are one of the few teams in baseball with a worse record at home than on the road this season and will look to improve that mark on Monday with the Texas Rangers in town.

Martin Perez gets the start for Texas and will look to continue his renaissance season, entering with two earned runs or fewer allowed in 11 of his past 12 starts with a walks per nine rate that has improved greatly.

Texas Rangers (-130, 8.5) vs. Kansas City Royals

In 2018-20, Perez had allowed 3.8 walks per nine innings and has dropped that this season to 2.2 walks per nine innings while also surrendering just two home runs in 87 1⁄ 3 innings, which gives him the best home runs per nine innings rate among qualifying American League starters.

On the other side, Kris Bubic has a 7.41 ERA overall this season, which has been even worse at home with a 7.78 ERA with 6.9 walks per nine innings and overall opponents are hitting .295 off of him.

The Royals’ bullpen has the worst ERA among American League teams while the Rangers are 10th in the league in this category and the team enters having allowed at least five runs in four of their past five games.

The Rangers have a better record on the road than at home, going 17-17 away from Arlington this season, and will improve their mark in Perez’s starts, which stands at 9-1 in his past 10 starts.

The Play: Rangers -130

