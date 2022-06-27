 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Opening odds for 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Portland

The field is set for the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Portland, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of opening odds.

Dustin Johnson of 4 Aces GC plays his shot from the fourth tee during day three of LIV Golf Invitational - London at The Centurion Club on June 11, 2022 in St Albans, England. Photo by Chris Trotman/LIV Golf/Getty Images

The first LIV Golf Invitational event in the United States comes to Pumpkin Ridge in suburban Portland this week, with a slightly-improved field of 48 players participating in the three-day event for a total of $25 million in prize money. And though there are some local politicians in Oregon that aren’t happy about the Tour’s arrival, the event is going happen with a full $25 million in cash as prize money for those competing.

$20 million will be given to players based on their individual finish just as in any regular stroke-play event, with $4 million available for first place. An additional $5 million will be designated for teams of four, which are chosen by 12 player captains selected before the event. There are prizes of $3 million, $1.5 million and $500,000 available for the top three teams to be shared amongst all members.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, betting on the LIV Golf Invitational is available only for residents of Arizona, Connecticut, Illinois, Oregon, Wyoming, and the province of Ontario in Canada.

Here’s a look at the complete odds for the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational from DraftKings Sportsbook, which tees off Thursday morning, June 30 in North Plains, Oregon.

2022 LIV Golf Portland Odds

Golfer Winner
Golfer Winner
Dustin Johnson +650
Sam Horsfeld +1000
Abraham Ancer +1100
Brooks Koepka +1200
Talor Gooch +1200
Bryson DeChambeau +1600
Sergio Garcia +1600
Patrick Reed +1800
Kevin Na +1800
Pat Perez +2200
Sam Horsfeld +2200
Ian Poulter +2500
Charl Schwartzel +2500
Bernd Wiesberger +2800
Branden Grace +2800
Matt Jones +3500
Laurie Canter +3500
Justin Harding +3500
Hennie du Plessis +3500
Adrian Otaegui +3500
Peter Uihlein +4000
Lee Westwood +4000
Graeme McDowell +4000
Scott Vincent +4000
Martin Kaymer +4500
Richard Bland +5000
Hudson Swafford +6500
Phil MIckelson +6500
Yuki Inamori +8000
Wade Ormsby +8000
Shaun Norris +8000
Sihwan Kim +8000
Sadom Kaewkanjana +10000
Phachara Khongwatmai +13000
Travis Smyth +13000
Ryosuke Kinoshita +13000
Hideto Tanihara +15000
Jinichiro Kozuma +15000
Turk Pettit +15000
Ian Snyman +20000
Jediah Morgan +30000
James Piot +30000
Itthipat Buranatanyarat +30000
Blake Windred +30000
Chase Koepka +30000

