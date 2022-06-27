Opening odds for 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Portland

The first LIV Golf Invitational event in the United States comes to Pumpkin Ridge in suburban Portland this week, with a slightly-improved field of 48 players participating in the three-day event for a total of $25 million in prize money. And though there are some local politicians in Oregon that aren’t happy about the Tour’s arrival, the event is going happen with a full $25 million in cash as prize money for those competing.
$20 million will be given to players based on their individual finish just as in any regular stroke-play event, with $4 million available for first place. An additional $5 million will be designated for teams of four, which are chosen by 12 player captains selected before the event. There are prizes of $3 million, $1.5 million and $500,000 available for the top three teams to be shared amongst all members.
Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, betting on the LIV Golf Invitational is available only for residents of Arizona, Connecticut, Illinois, Oregon, Wyoming, and the province of Ontario in Canada.
Here’s a look at the complete odds for the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational from DraftKings Sportsbook, which tees off Thursday morning, June 30 in North Plains, Oregon.
2022 LIV Golf Portland Odds
|Golfer
|Winner
|Golfer
|Winner
|Dustin Johnson
|+650
|Sam Horsfeld
|+1000
|Abraham Ancer
|+1100
|Brooks Koepka
|+1200
|Talor Gooch
|+1200
|Bryson DeChambeau
|+1600
|Sergio Garcia
|+1600
|Patrick Reed
|+1800
|Kevin Na
|+1800
|Pat Perez
|+2200
|Sam Horsfeld
|+2200
|Ian Poulter
|+2500
|Charl Schwartzel
|+2500
|Bernd Wiesberger
|+2800
|Branden Grace
|+2800
|Matt Jones
|+3500
|Laurie Canter
|+3500
|Justin Harding
|+3500
|Hennie du Plessis
|+3500
|Adrian Otaegui
|+3500
|Peter Uihlein
|+4000
|Lee Westwood
|+4000
|Graeme McDowell
|+4000
|Scott Vincent
|+4000
|Martin Kaymer
|+4500
|Richard Bland
|+5000
|Hudson Swafford
|+6500
|Phil MIckelson
|+6500
|Yuki Inamori
|+8000
|Wade Ormsby
|+8000
|Shaun Norris
|+8000
|Sihwan Kim
|+8000
|Sadom Kaewkanjana
|+10000
|Phachara Khongwatmai
|+13000
|Travis Smyth
|+13000
|Ryosuke Kinoshita
|+13000
|Hideto Tanihara
|+15000
|Jinichiro Kozuma
|+15000
|Turk Pettit
|+15000
|Ian Snyman
|+20000
|Jediah Morgan
|+30000
|James Piot
|+30000
|Itthipat Buranatanyarat
|+30000
|Blake Windred
|+30000
|Chase Koepka
|+30000
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.