Opening odds for 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Portland

The first LIV Golf Invitational event in the United States comes to Pumpkin Ridge in suburban Portland this week, with a slightly-improved field of 48 players participating in the three-day event for a total of $25 million in prize money. And though there are some local politicians in Oregon that aren’t happy about the Tour’s arrival, the event is going happen with a full $25 million in cash as prize money for those competing.

$20 million will be given to players based on their individual finish just as in any regular stroke-play event, with $4 million available for first place. An additional $5 million will be designated for teams of four, which are chosen by 12 player captains selected before the event. There are prizes of $3 million, $1.5 million and $500,000 available for the top three teams to be shared amongst all members.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, betting on the LIV Golf Invitational is available only for residents of Arizona, Connecticut, Illinois, Oregon, Wyoming, and the province of Ontario in Canada.

Here’s a look at the complete odds for the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational from DraftKings Sportsbook, which tees off Thursday morning, June 30 in North Plains, Oregon.

2022 LIV Golf Portland Odds Golfer Winner Golfer Winner Dustin Johnson +650 Sam Horsfeld +1000 Abraham Ancer +1100 Brooks Koepka +1200 Talor Gooch +1200 Bryson DeChambeau +1600 Sergio Garcia +1600 Patrick Reed +1800 Kevin Na +1800 Pat Perez +2200 Sam Horsfeld +2200 Ian Poulter +2500 Charl Schwartzel +2500 Bernd Wiesberger +2800 Branden Grace +2800 Matt Jones +3500 Laurie Canter +3500 Justin Harding +3500 Hennie du Plessis +3500 Adrian Otaegui +3500 Peter Uihlein +4000 Lee Westwood +4000 Graeme McDowell +4000 Scott Vincent +4000 Martin Kaymer +4500 Richard Bland +5000 Hudson Swafford +6500 Phil MIckelson +6500 Yuki Inamori +8000 Wade Ormsby +8000 Shaun Norris +8000 Sihwan Kim +8000 Sadom Kaewkanjana +10000 Phachara Khongwatmai +13000 Travis Smyth +13000 Ryosuke Kinoshita +13000 Hideto Tanihara +15000 Jinichiro Kozuma +15000 Turk Pettit +15000 Ian Snyman +20000 Jediah Morgan +30000 James Piot +30000 Itthipat Buranatanyarat +30000 Blake Windred +30000 Chase Koepka +30000

