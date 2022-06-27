 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Opening odds for 2022 John Deere Classic

The field is set for the 2022 John Deere Classic, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of opening odds for the next tournament on the PGA Tour.

By Erik Buchinger
/ new
122nd U.S. Open Championship - Round One Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images

The 2022 John Deere Classic is set to begin this week, and the odds have been released on DraftKings Sportsbook. The annual tournament is held from TPC Deere Run from Silvis, Illinois and will be held from Thursday, June 30 through Sunday, July 3.

Lucas Glover was the winner of last year’s event when he shot a -19, two strokes better than the rest of the field. He is tied for the 14th-best odds to repeat as the champion of this tournament with +4500 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook.

The co-favorites for the John Deere Classic are Daniel Berger and Adam Hadwin, both of whom have +1200 odds heading into the week.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 John Deere Classic, which tees off Thursday morning.

2022 John Deere Classic, opening odds

Golfer Winner
Golfer Winner
Daniel Berger +1200
Adam Hadwin +1200
Webb Simpson +1600
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +2200
Denny McCarthy +2500
Charles Howell III +2500
Maverick McNealy +2800
Scott Stallings +3500
Patrick Rodgers +3500
Sahith Theegala +3500
Adam Long +3500
Brendon Todd +4000
Jason Day +4000
Nick Hardy +4500
Lucas Glover +4500
John Huh +5000
Nick Taylor +5000
Chez Reavie +5000
Cam Davis +5000
C.T. Pan +5500
Cameron Champ +6000
Dylan Frittelli +6500
Lanto Griffin +6500
Kevin Streelman +6500
Nate Lashley +6500
Adam Svensson +6500
Martin Laird +7000
Doug Ghim +7000
Anirban Lahiri +7000
Adam Schenk +7000
Mark Hubbard +7000
J.J. Spaun +7000
Emiliano Grillo +8000
Patton Kizzire +8000
Alex Smalley +8000
Sam Ryder +8000
J.T. Poston +8000
Taylor Pendrith +8000
Hank Lebioda +8000
Steve Stricker +8000
Zach Johnson +10000
David Lipsky +10000
Andrew Putnam +10000
Tyler Duncan +10000
Ryan Armour +10000
Austin Smotherman +11000
Matthias Schwab +11000
Cameron Percy +11000
Stephan Jaeger +13000
James Hahn +13000
Scott Brown +13000
Vaughn Taylor +13000
Scott Piercy +13000
Matt Wallace +13000
Ryan Moore +13000
Rory Sabbatini +13000
Taylor Moore +15000
Grayson Murray +15000
Brandon Wu +15000
Sean O'Hair +15000
Peter Malnati +15000
Ben Martin +15000
Vince Whaley +15000
Christopher Gotterup +15000
Chesson Hadley +15000
Chase Seiffert +15000
Michael Thompson +15000
Andrew Novak +15000
Chad Ramey +15000
Lee Hodges +15000
Hayden Buckley +15000
Kevin Chappell +15000
Kelly Kraft +15000
Brian Stuard +20000
Greyson Sigg +20000
Robert Streb +20000
Jonathan Byrd +20000
Shawn Stefani +20000
Doc Redman +20000
Brandt Snedeker +20000
Joseph Bramlett +20000
Bill Haas +20000
Wesley Bryan +20000
Chris Stroud +20000
Charley Hoffman +20000
Kramer Hickok +20000
Harry Higgs +20000
Brice Garnett +20000
Callum Tarren +20000
Fabian Gomez +25000
Justin Lower +25000
Johnson Wagner +25000
Ben Kohles +25000
William McGirt +25000
Satoshi Kodaira +25000
Trey Mullinax +25000
Michael Gligic +25000
Henrik Norlander +25000
Roger Sloan +25000
Robert Garrigus +30000
Seung-Yul Noh +30000
David Skinns +30000
David Lingmerth +30000
Austin Cook +30000
Andrew Landry +30000
Tommy Gainey +30000
Kevin Tway +30000
Dylan Wu +40000
Brett Drewitt +40000
Richy Werenski +40000
Brandon Hagy +40000
Dawie Van Der Walt +40000
Seth Reeves +40000
Boo Weekley +40000
Jim Knous +40000
Bo Van Pelt +40000
Paul Barjon +40000
Bo Hoag +40000
Patrick Flavin +40000
Curtis Thompson +40000
Nick Watney +40000
Max McGreevy +40000
Martin Trainer +40000
Mark Hensby +40000
Camilo Villegas +40000
Sung Kang +40000
Aaron Baddeley +40000
Jason Dufner +40000
Scott Gutschewski +40000
Jared Wolfe +40000
Ryan Brehm +40000
Greg Chalmers +40000
Brian Gay +40000
Joshua Creel +40000
Jonas Blixt +50000
John Senden +50000
Quinn Riley +50000
David Hearn +50000
Omar Uresti +50000
Parker McLachlin +50000
Arjun Atwal +50000
Brian Davis +80000
Ricky Barnes +80000
John Merrick +80000
Derek Ernst +80000
Richard Johnson +80000
Sean McCarty +80000
D.J. Trahan +80000
D.A. Points +80000
Ben Crane +80000
Luke Gannon +80000
Kevin Stadler +80000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.

More From DraftKings Nation