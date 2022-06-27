Opening odds for 2022 John Deere Classic

The 2022 John Deere Classic is set to begin this week, and the odds have been released on DraftKings Sportsbook. The annual tournament is held from TPC Deere Run from Silvis, Illinois and will be held from Thursday, June 30 through Sunday, July 3.
Lucas Glover was the winner of last year’s event when he shot a -19, two strokes better than the rest of the field. He is tied for the 14th-best odds to repeat as the champion of this tournament with +4500 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook.
The co-favorites for the John Deere Classic are Daniel Berger and Adam Hadwin, both of whom have +1200 odds heading into the week.
Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 John Deere Classic, which tees off Thursday morning.
2022 John Deere Classic, opening odds
|Golfer
|Winner
|Golfer
|Winner
|Daniel Berger
|+1200
|Adam Hadwin
|+1200
|Webb Simpson
|+1600
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|+2200
|Denny McCarthy
|+2500
|Charles Howell III
|+2500
|Maverick McNealy
|+2800
|Scott Stallings
|+3500
|Patrick Rodgers
|+3500
|Sahith Theegala
|+3500
|Adam Long
|+3500
|Brendon Todd
|+4000
|Jason Day
|+4000
|Nick Hardy
|+4500
|Lucas Glover
|+4500
|John Huh
|+5000
|Nick Taylor
|+5000
|Chez Reavie
|+5000
|Cam Davis
|+5000
|C.T. Pan
|+5500
|Cameron Champ
|+6000
|Dylan Frittelli
|+6500
|Lanto Griffin
|+6500
|Kevin Streelman
|+6500
|Nate Lashley
|+6500
|Adam Svensson
|+6500
|Martin Laird
|+7000
|Doug Ghim
|+7000
|Anirban Lahiri
|+7000
|Adam Schenk
|+7000
|Mark Hubbard
|+7000
|J.J. Spaun
|+7000
|Emiliano Grillo
|+8000
|Patton Kizzire
|+8000
|Alex Smalley
|+8000
|Sam Ryder
|+8000
|J.T. Poston
|+8000
|Taylor Pendrith
|+8000
|Hank Lebioda
|+8000
|Steve Stricker
|+8000
|Zach Johnson
|+10000
|David Lipsky
|+10000
|Andrew Putnam
|+10000
|Tyler Duncan
|+10000
|Ryan Armour
|+10000
|Austin Smotherman
|+11000
|Matthias Schwab
|+11000
|Cameron Percy
|+11000
|Stephan Jaeger
|+13000
|James Hahn
|+13000
|Scott Brown
|+13000
|Vaughn Taylor
|+13000
|Scott Piercy
|+13000
|Matt Wallace
|+13000
|Ryan Moore
|+13000
|Rory Sabbatini
|+13000
|Taylor Moore
|+15000
|Grayson Murray
|+15000
|Brandon Wu
|+15000
|Sean O'Hair
|+15000
|Peter Malnati
|+15000
|Ben Martin
|+15000
|Vince Whaley
|+15000
|Christopher Gotterup
|+15000
|Chesson Hadley
|+15000
|Chase Seiffert
|+15000
|Michael Thompson
|+15000
|Andrew Novak
|+15000
|Chad Ramey
|+15000
|Lee Hodges
|+15000
|Hayden Buckley
|+15000
|Kevin Chappell
|+15000
|Kelly Kraft
|+15000
|Brian Stuard
|+20000
|Greyson Sigg
|+20000
|Robert Streb
|+20000
|Jonathan Byrd
|+20000
|Shawn Stefani
|+20000
|Doc Redman
|+20000
|Brandt Snedeker
|+20000
|Joseph Bramlett
|+20000
|Bill Haas
|+20000
|Wesley Bryan
|+20000
|Chris Stroud
|+20000
|Charley Hoffman
|+20000
|Kramer Hickok
|+20000
|Harry Higgs
|+20000
|Brice Garnett
|+20000
|Callum Tarren
|+20000
|Fabian Gomez
|+25000
|Justin Lower
|+25000
|Johnson Wagner
|+25000
|Ben Kohles
|+25000
|William McGirt
|+25000
|Satoshi Kodaira
|+25000
|Trey Mullinax
|+25000
|Michael Gligic
|+25000
|Henrik Norlander
|+25000
|Roger Sloan
|+25000
|Robert Garrigus
|+30000
|Seung-Yul Noh
|+30000
|David Skinns
|+30000
|David Lingmerth
|+30000
|Austin Cook
|+30000
|Andrew Landry
|+30000
|Tommy Gainey
|+30000
|Kevin Tway
|+30000
|Dylan Wu
|+40000
|Brett Drewitt
|+40000
|Richy Werenski
|+40000
|Brandon Hagy
|+40000
|Dawie Van Der Walt
|+40000
|Seth Reeves
|+40000
|Boo Weekley
|+40000
|Jim Knous
|+40000
|Bo Van Pelt
|+40000
|Paul Barjon
|+40000
|Bo Hoag
|+40000
|Patrick Flavin
|+40000
|Curtis Thompson
|+40000
|Nick Watney
|+40000
|Max McGreevy
|+40000
|Martin Trainer
|+40000
|Mark Hensby
|+40000
|Camilo Villegas
|+40000
|Sung Kang
|+40000
|Aaron Baddeley
|+40000
|Jason Dufner
|+40000
|Scott Gutschewski
|+40000
|Jared Wolfe
|+40000
|Ryan Brehm
|+40000
|Greg Chalmers
|+40000
|Brian Gay
|+40000
|Joshua Creel
|+40000
|Jonas Blixt
|+50000
|John Senden
|+50000
|Quinn Riley
|+50000
|David Hearn
|+50000
|Omar Uresti
|+50000
|Parker McLachlin
|+50000
|Arjun Atwal
|+50000
|Brian Davis
|+80000
|Ricky Barnes
|+80000
|John Merrick
|+80000
|Derek Ernst
|+80000
|Richard Johnson
|+80000
|Sean McCarty
|+80000
|D.J. Trahan
|+80000
|D.A. Points
|+80000
|Ben Crane
|+80000
|Luke Gannon
|+80000
|Kevin Stadler
|+80000
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.