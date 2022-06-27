Opening odds for 2022 John Deere Classic

The 2022 John Deere Classic is set to begin this week, and the odds have been released on DraftKings Sportsbook. The annual tournament is held from TPC Deere Run from Silvis, Illinois and will be held from Thursday, June 30 through Sunday, July 3.

Lucas Glover was the winner of last year’s event when he shot a -19, two strokes better than the rest of the field. He is tied for the 14th-best odds to repeat as the champion of this tournament with +4500 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook.

The co-favorites for the John Deere Classic are Daniel Berger and Adam Hadwin, both of whom have +1200 odds heading into the week.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 John Deere Classic, which tees off Thursday morning.

2022 John Deere Classic, opening odds Golfer Winner Golfer Winner Daniel Berger +1200 Adam Hadwin +1200 Webb Simpson +1600 Christiaan Bezuidenhout +2200 Denny McCarthy +2500 Charles Howell III +2500 Maverick McNealy +2800 Scott Stallings +3500 Patrick Rodgers +3500 Sahith Theegala +3500 Adam Long +3500 Brendon Todd +4000 Jason Day +4000 Nick Hardy +4500 Lucas Glover +4500 John Huh +5000 Nick Taylor +5000 Chez Reavie +5000 Cam Davis +5000 C.T. Pan +5500 Cameron Champ +6000 Dylan Frittelli +6500 Lanto Griffin +6500 Kevin Streelman +6500 Nate Lashley +6500 Adam Svensson +6500 Martin Laird +7000 Doug Ghim +7000 Anirban Lahiri +7000 Adam Schenk +7000 Mark Hubbard +7000 J.J. Spaun +7000 Emiliano Grillo +8000 Patton Kizzire +8000 Alex Smalley +8000 Sam Ryder +8000 J.T. Poston +8000 Taylor Pendrith +8000 Hank Lebioda +8000 Steve Stricker +8000 Zach Johnson +10000 David Lipsky +10000 Andrew Putnam +10000 Tyler Duncan +10000 Ryan Armour +10000 Austin Smotherman +11000 Matthias Schwab +11000 Cameron Percy +11000 Stephan Jaeger +13000 James Hahn +13000 Scott Brown +13000 Vaughn Taylor +13000 Scott Piercy +13000 Matt Wallace +13000 Ryan Moore +13000 Rory Sabbatini +13000 Taylor Moore +15000 Grayson Murray +15000 Brandon Wu +15000 Sean O'Hair +15000 Peter Malnati +15000 Ben Martin +15000 Vince Whaley +15000 Christopher Gotterup +15000 Chesson Hadley +15000 Chase Seiffert +15000 Michael Thompson +15000 Andrew Novak +15000 Chad Ramey +15000 Lee Hodges +15000 Hayden Buckley +15000 Kevin Chappell +15000 Kelly Kraft +15000 Brian Stuard +20000 Greyson Sigg +20000 Robert Streb +20000 Jonathan Byrd +20000 Shawn Stefani +20000 Doc Redman +20000 Brandt Snedeker +20000 Joseph Bramlett +20000 Bill Haas +20000 Wesley Bryan +20000 Chris Stroud +20000 Charley Hoffman +20000 Kramer Hickok +20000 Harry Higgs +20000 Brice Garnett +20000 Callum Tarren +20000 Fabian Gomez +25000 Justin Lower +25000 Johnson Wagner +25000 Ben Kohles +25000 William McGirt +25000 Satoshi Kodaira +25000 Trey Mullinax +25000 Michael Gligic +25000 Henrik Norlander +25000 Roger Sloan +25000 Robert Garrigus +30000 Seung-Yul Noh +30000 David Skinns +30000 David Lingmerth +30000 Austin Cook +30000 Andrew Landry +30000 Tommy Gainey +30000 Kevin Tway +30000 Dylan Wu +40000 Brett Drewitt +40000 Richy Werenski +40000 Brandon Hagy +40000 Dawie Van Der Walt +40000 Seth Reeves +40000 Boo Weekley +40000 Jim Knous +40000 Bo Van Pelt +40000 Paul Barjon +40000 Bo Hoag +40000 Patrick Flavin +40000 Curtis Thompson +40000 Nick Watney +40000 Max McGreevy +40000 Martin Trainer +40000 Mark Hensby +40000 Camilo Villegas +40000 Sung Kang +40000 Aaron Baddeley +40000 Jason Dufner +40000 Scott Gutschewski +40000 Jared Wolfe +40000 Ryan Brehm +40000 Greg Chalmers +40000 Brian Gay +40000 Joshua Creel +40000 Jonas Blixt +50000 John Senden +50000 Quinn Riley +50000 David Hearn +50000 Omar Uresti +50000 Parker McLachlin +50000 Arjun Atwal +50000 Brian Davis +80000 Ricky Barnes +80000 John Merrick +80000 Derek Ernst +80000 Richard Johnson +80000 Sean McCarty +80000 D.J. Trahan +80000 D.A. Points +80000 Ben Crane +80000 Luke Gannon +80000 Kevin Stadler +80000

