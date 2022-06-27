NASCAR schedule for this weekend’s races at the Road America

NASCAR is headed to Road America this weekend in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin with a full schedule of events including the Cup Series and Xfinity Series events.

The Cup Series race will take place on Sunday, July 3 at 3:00 p.m. ET with the Kwik Trip 250, which will air on the USA Network. Odds have yet to be released on DraftKings Sportsbook for the race. NASCAR returned to Road America in 2021, and Chase Elliott came away with a victory.

The day before will feature the Xfinity Series Henry 180 on Saturday, July 2 at 2:30 p.m. ET, and that can also be seen on USA. DraftKings Sportsbook odds have not been released.

All times below are ET.

Friday, July 1

5:30 p.m. ET — Practice, Xfinity Series — USA, USA Network Live

6:00 p.m. ET — Qualifying, Xfinity Series — USA, USA Network Live

Saturday, July 2

11:30 a.m. ET — Practice, Cup Series — No TV

12:20 p.m. ET — Qualifying, Cup Series — USA, USA Network Live

2:30 p.m. ET— Henry 180, Xfinity Series — USA, USA Network Live

Sunday, July 3

3:00 p.m. ET — Kwik Trip 250, Cup Series — USA, USA Network Live