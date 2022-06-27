 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Report: Kyrie Irving requests and receives Nets permission to seek sign-and-trade deal

The point guard is on his way out.

By Chinmay Vaidya
2022 NBA Playoffs - Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets
Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets looks on against the Boston Celtics during Round 1 Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs on April 23, 2022 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets have given Kyrie Irving permission to seek out a sign-and-trade deal, according to Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News. There have been rumors of Irving wanting out of Brooklyn due to issues surrounding his contract, but this is the first firm confirmation of the Nets looking to break away from the point guard.

The Nets pulled a potential contract extension for Irving during the 2021-22 season after he refused to take the COVID-19 vaccine to fulfill New York’s mandate. Irving was initially not part of the team, but came back as a part-time player due to a COVID outbreak in the team and across the league. He eventually did come back as a full-time player once the mandate was lifted, but the damage had already been done.

This news also impacts Kevin Durant’s future, who teamed up with Irving in Brooklyn. Durant will likely seek a trade as well, leaving the Nets in a tough spot just a fews years after they assembled one of the most dynamic offensive duos in NBA history.

