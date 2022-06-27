Report: Kyrie Irving requests and receives Nets permission to seek sign-and-trade deal

The Brooklyn Nets have given Kyrie Irving permission to seek out a sign-and-trade deal, according to Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News. There have been rumors of Irving wanting out of Brooklyn due to issues surrounding his contract, but this is the first firm confirmation of the Nets looking to break away from the point guard.

Sources: Kyrie Irving has requested and received permission from the Nets to find sign-and-trade offers from other teams. Kevin Durant still hasn't spoken to Nets front office. Russell Westbrook to Brooklyn remains unlikely. More for @NYDNSports https://t.co/SQ0hZxL4fm — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) June 27, 2022

The Nets pulled a potential contract extension for Irving during the 2021-22 season after he refused to take the COVID-19 vaccine to fulfill New York’s mandate. Irving was initially not part of the team, but came back as a part-time player due to a COVID outbreak in the team and across the league. He eventually did come back as a full-time player once the mandate was lifted, but the damage had already been done.

This news also impacts Kevin Durant’s future, who teamed up with Irving in Brooklyn. Durant will likely seek a trade as well, leaving the Nets in a tough spot just a fews years after they assembled one of the most dynamic offensive duos in NBA history.