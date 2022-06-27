Report: Hawks, Spurs remain engaged in talks around Dejounte Murray

The San Antonio Spurs and Atlanta Hawks remain engaged in talks involving PG Dejounte Murray and PF John Collins, per Bleacher Report. Collins rumors have been going around for most of the offseason. Some reports believed the Hawks could try and move the PF at the 2022 NBA Draft, but that didn’t come to light.

Murray was an All-Star this past season and it’s a bit odd the Spurs are looking to move him. The team doesn’t really have any young guards in waiting. The Hawks also have Trae Young at point guard. Teaming up Young and Murray in the back court would be formidable. You can switch both guards off the ball if need be.

Murray has two years left on his deal at a very reasonable cap hit of around $15-16 million per season. Collins has a long-term contract with a player option in 2025-26 at around $25-26 million per season. Both players are still young (Collins, 24; Murray 25).

This deal seems to make sense for Atlanta but is perplexing for the Spurs (and doesn’t feel like a move they’d make). Murray may have one of the better contracts in the NBA right now. The issue is the Spurs aren’t competing in the next few seasons and would risk losing Murray for nothing in free agency in two years. Getting ahead on that and adding Collins on a longer deal is appealing. Is Collins one piece in a puzzle that ultimately gets you back in contention? Also up for debate.