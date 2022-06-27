NBA trade machine: Potential Dejounte Murray trades involving Hawks

The San Antonio Spurs and Atlanta Hawks are reportedly in talks surrounding Spurs point guard Dejounte Murray, according to a recent report. The Hawks are also looking to deal John Collins, although it’s not necessarily a move the Spurs would want to make. Murray and Trae Young reportedly want to play together, to the Hawks point guard would be off the table in any potential move.

Here’s a look at some trades involving Murray and the Hawks using ESPN’s NBA trade machine.

Trade 1 Framework

Hawks get: Dejounte Murray, Doug McDermott

Spurs get: Bogdan Bogdanovic, Onyeka Okongwu, 2024 first-round pick, 2025 first-round swap option

The draft compensation can be adjusted based on what the Spurs demand, but they’ve clearly prepared for this scenario when they took Blake Wesley and Malaki Branham in the 2022 NBA Draft. The Hawks get their point guard and another strong shooter in McDermott, while the Spurs get a promising frontcourt player in Okongwu and a competent wing in Bogdanovic along with draft picks.

Trade 2 Framework

Hawks get: Dejounte Murray, Zach Collins

Spurs get: John Collins, 2025 first-round pick

If Atlanta wants to dump Collins, the Spurs are actually a solid landing spot. San Antonio can give up Collins to make the salaries match, and take back a draft pick from Atlanta. The Spurs might not want Collins’ long-term salary, but he fills a big need in the frontcourt. The Hawks might need to throw another pick or swap option San Antonio’s way but this would meet some goals for both teams.