Tour de France odds heading into Stage 1

The 2022 Tour de France will get started on Friday, July 1st. This will be the 109th running of the race and it will start in Copenhagen, Denmark for the first time. The final stage will end in Champs-Elysees, Paris on Sunday, July 24th. The 2021 Tour de France was won by Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia, with Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark) as the runner-up and Richard Carapaz (Ecuador) finishing third.
Pogacar is the favorite to win this year’s Tour de France with -165 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. He won the 2020 race and would be the first three-peat winner since Chris Froome won from 2015-2017. Primoz Roglic has the second-best odds at +330 and Vinegaard follows installed at +380.
Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 Tour de France.
2022 Tour de France odds
|Participant
|Odds
|Participant
|Odds
|Tadej Pogacar
|-165
|Primoz Roglic
|+330
|Jonas Vingegaard
|+380
|Daniel Martinez
|+1800
|Richard Carapaz
|+2500
|Geraint Thomas
|+2500
|Enric Mas Nicolau
|+3500
|Ben O'Connor
|+3500
|Adam Yates
|+4000
|Egan Bernal
|+5000
|Jack Haig
|+5000
|Mikel Landa
|+6500
|Nairo Quintana
|+6500
|Wout Van Aert
|+6500
|Joao Almeida
|+6500
|Romain Bardet
|+6500
|Miguel Angel Lopez
|+8000
|Tom Dumoulin
|+8000
|Damiano Caruso
|+10000
|Rigoberto Uran
|+10000
|Chris Froome
|+10000
|David Gaudu
|+10000
|Thibaut Pinot
|+10000
|Sepp Kuss
|+10000
|Julian Alaphilippe
|+13000
|Alexey Lutsenko
|+13000
|Tom Pidcock
|+13000
|Emanuel Buchmann
|+15000
|Tao Geoghegan Hart
|+15000
|Simon Yates
|+15000
|Wilco Kelderman
|+15000
|Pavel Sivakov
|+20000
|Mark Padun
|+20000
|Rohan Dennis
|+25000
|Vincenzo Nibali
|+25000
|Guillaume Martin
|+25000
|Brandon McNulty
|+25000
|Hugh Carthy
|+25000
