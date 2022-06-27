Tour de France odds heading into Stage 1

The 2022 Tour de France will get started on Friday, July 1st. This will be the 109th running of the race and it will start in Copenhagen, Denmark for the first time. The final stage will end in Champs-Elysees, Paris on Sunday, July 24th. The 2021 Tour de France was won by Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia, with Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark) as the runner-up and Richard Carapaz (Ecuador) finishing third.

Pogacar is the favorite to win this year’s Tour de France with -165 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. He won the 2020 race and would be the first three-peat winner since Chris Froome won from 2015-2017. Primoz Roglic has the second-best odds at +330 and Vinegaard follows installed at +380.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 Tour de France.

2022 Tour de France odds Participant Odds Participant Odds Tadej Pogacar -165 Primoz Roglic +330 Jonas Vingegaard +380 Daniel Martinez +1800 Richard Carapaz +2500 Geraint Thomas +2500 Enric Mas Nicolau +3500 Ben O'Connor +3500 Adam Yates +4000 Egan Bernal +5000 Jack Haig +5000 Mikel Landa +6500 Nairo Quintana +6500 Wout Van Aert +6500 Joao Almeida +6500 Romain Bardet +6500 Miguel Angel Lopez +8000 Tom Dumoulin +8000 Damiano Caruso +10000 Rigoberto Uran +10000 Chris Froome +10000 David Gaudu +10000 Thibaut Pinot +10000 Sepp Kuss +10000 Julian Alaphilippe +13000 Alexey Lutsenko +13000 Tom Pidcock +13000 Emanuel Buchmann +15000 Tao Geoghegan Hart +15000 Simon Yates +15000 Wilco Kelderman +15000 Pavel Sivakov +20000 Mark Padun +20000 Rohan Dennis +25000 Vincenzo Nibali +25000 Guillaume Martin +25000 Brandon McNulty +25000 Hugh Carthy +25000

