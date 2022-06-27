 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tour de France odds heading into Stage 1

We take a look at the current odds for the 2022 Tour de France as the opening stage approaches.

By TeddyRicketson
Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates and Luka Mezgec of Slovenia and Team BikeExchange compete during the 28th Tour of Slovenia, 2nd Stage, a 174,2km stage between Ptuj and Rogaska Slatina. Photo by Milos Vujinovic/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The 2022 Tour de France will get started on Friday, July 1st. This will be the 109th running of the race and it will start in Copenhagen, Denmark for the first time. The final stage will end in Champs-Elysees, Paris on Sunday, July 24th. The 2021 Tour de France was won by Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia, with Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark) as the runner-up and Richard Carapaz (Ecuador) finishing third.

Pogacar is the favorite to win this year’s Tour de France with -165 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. He won the 2020 race and would be the first three-peat winner since Chris Froome won from 2015-2017. Primoz Roglic has the second-best odds at +330 and Vinegaard follows installed at +380.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 Tour de France.

2022 Tour de France odds

Participant Odds
Participant Odds
Tadej Pogacar -165
Primoz Roglic +330
Jonas Vingegaard +380
Daniel Martinez +1800
Richard Carapaz +2500
Geraint Thomas +2500
Enric Mas Nicolau +3500
Ben O'Connor +3500
Adam Yates +4000
Egan Bernal +5000
Jack Haig +5000
Mikel Landa +6500
Nairo Quintana +6500
Wout Van Aert +6500
Joao Almeida +6500
Romain Bardet +6500
Miguel Angel Lopez +8000
Tom Dumoulin +8000
Damiano Caruso +10000
Rigoberto Uran +10000
Chris Froome +10000
David Gaudu +10000
Thibaut Pinot +10000
Sepp Kuss +10000
Julian Alaphilippe +13000
Alexey Lutsenko +13000
Tom Pidcock +13000
Emanuel Buchmann +15000
Tao Geoghegan Hart +15000
Simon Yates +15000
Wilco Kelderman +15000
Pavel Sivakov +20000
Mark Padun +20000
Rohan Dennis +25000
Vincenzo Nibali +25000
Guillaume Martin +25000
Brandon McNulty +25000
Hugh Carthy +25000

