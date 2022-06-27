Tour de France start date: When does the cycling race begin in 2022? When is stage 1?

The 2022 Tour de France gets started this weekend, with Stage 1 taking place on Friday, July 1. The stage is an individual time trial and gets started at approximately 9:30 a.m. ET. The stage will air on USA and be available via live stream on Peacock.

This is a notable start for the Tour as the first three stages are taking place in Denmark. The first stage is the time trial in Copenhagen, running 8.1 miles. The second stage takes place on July 2 and runs 124 miles from Roskilde to Nyborg. The third stage runs on July 3, lasting 113 miles from Vejle to Sønderborg.

The cyclists will have a travel day on July 4, and then the Tour gets going at Dunkirk in France. The peloton will run in Belgium on the 7tjh and Switzerland on the 9th and 10th, but otherwise will spend the rest of the event running in France.

Back-to-back winner Tadej Pogačar is the favorite to win the 2022 race with -165 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. 2020 runner-up Primož Roglič follows at +330 and 2021 runner-up Jonas Gingegaard is third at +380.