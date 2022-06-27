Aaron Judge, Mookie Betts lead in Phase 1 of MLB All-Star Game voting results

The MLB provided an All-Star Game voting update on Monday and New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge leads the American League in votes while Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts leads the National League.

This news comes just three days before the end of Phase 1 of All-Star game voting on Thursday at 2 p.m. ET.

This comes as no surprise considering that these are the two biggest stars playing for two of the cornerstone franchises in both leagues. Judge is on pace to have a career season for a Yankees team that could challenge for the regular season wins record. He is currently batting .294 with a league-high 28 home runs and 56 RBI through 71 games. He most recently showed off his heroics on Sunday when belting a three-run walkoff homer in the bottom of the 10th inning against the Astros.

Prior to his rib fracture, Betts was also having a productive season with the Dodgers, currently batting .273 with 17 home runs, 40 RBI, and six stolen bases on the year. He has been out of action since June 15 with the injury and there’s a possibility that he won’t return until after the All-Star break.

All-Star voting is determined by fan vote through MLB platforms and is broken up into two phases. After Phase 1, the top two vote getters for each position in each league (top six for outfielders overall) will advance to Phase 2 where the starters and overall All-Star teams will be determined. Should Judge and Betts continue to lead at the end of Phase 1, they’ll get an automatic start.