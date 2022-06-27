How many times has Serena Williams won Wimbledon?

Serena Williams is arguably the best women’s tennis player of all time. The fact that she is playing in this major at 40 years old is incredible. For her first-round matchup, Williams is the favorite with -340 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Tan has +265 odds as the underdog. For the overall tournament, Williams has the seventh-best odds to win installed at +1800. Tan is the second biggest longshot to win Wimbledon with +60000 odds.

Williams will be making her 22nd appearance at Wimbledon. She first played in the tournament in 1998 and made it all the way to the third round. Her first Wimbledon championship came in 2002 when she defeated her sister Venus Williams in straight sets. She also won over Venus in 2003 making it four years in a row that a Williams sister had won a Wimbledon Championship. Serena also defeated Venus in 2009 in straight sets.

Williams won again in 2010 in straight sets against Vera Zvonareva. She next won in 2012 in three sets over Agnieszka Radwanska. Williams won once again in back-to-back years in 2015 and 2016. In the former, she picked up the win against Garbine Muguruza in straight sets and over Angelique Kerber in two sets in the latter. Williams participated last year but lost in the first round. This will be her first appearance in a major since. Williams remains tied for seventh-all-time with seven Wimbledon Championships.