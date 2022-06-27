What Kyrie Irving opting in for 2022-23 means for Kevin Durant

It’s official; Kyrie Irving will start the 2022-23 season as a member of the Brooklyn Nets. The point guard is opting into his deal for the season and will essentially be in another contract season.

Kyrie Irving: “Normal people keep the world going, but those who dare to be different lead us into tomorrow. I’ve made my decision to opt in. See you in the fall. A11even.” https://t.co/rpiS8YkSZI — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 27, 2022

With Irving opting into his deal, what does this mean for the Nets and Kevin Durant? Well, it likely keeps the star pairing in Brooklyn. Durant is under contract through the 2025-26 season, so he was never really going anywhere unless Irving bolted. It appears the friends have talked and decided they’ll give this thing another go. With Ben Simmons and Joe Harris set to come back, the Nets should be in the title mix.

There were rumors of Irving potentially opting out and taking a $30 million pay cut to join the Los Angeles Lakers, which could’ve opened up the possibility of Durant leaving. Ultimately, both players decided it was best to see out what they started in Brooklyn.