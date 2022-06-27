Report: John Wall plans to sign with Clippers after contract buyout

The Houston Rockets and PG John Wall have reached an agreement on a contract buyout, per Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes. Wall was set to make $47 million on a player option with Houston. He will lose $7 million in the agreement, per Haynes. Wall will become a free agent at midnight on Thursday when the period begins.

Update — Wall is expected to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers in free agency. We’ll see if that holds up. There’s some time for things to change. Wall is eligible to sign with the Clippers once the free agency window opens. Los Angeles will have SF Kawhi Leonard back in the lineup after missing all of 2021-22 recovering from a torn ACL.

Other teams are calling to pursue Wall in free agency, but his intention is to join the Clippers, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/6aSX4UfLBc — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 28, 2022

Wall turns 32 before the start of the 2022-23 season and has played 40 games since 2019. He missed all of the 2019-20 and 2021-22 seasons. If nothing else Wall will be well-rested. He makes sense for a team who needs a point guard on a short-term deal. We could see Wall go title chasing and sign with a team for less money/term. There’s no way he’s getting anything close to his max deal.