Odds to win 2022 American Athletic Conference championship

The American Athletic Conference is gearing up for what will be the final season under its current alignment before the league undergoes a radical change in membership in 2023.

Coming off its historic run to the College Football Playoff, oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook have tabbed Cincinnati as the favorite to win the league for a third straight year at +180 before taking off for the Big 12 next season. The Bearcats remain the class of the conference despite losing the likes of cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner and quarterback Desmond Ridder to the NFL.

Right behind them are the two other teams following them out the door to the Big 12 are Houston at +240 and UCF at +360. The Cougars are coming off a 12-win season last year and head coach Dana Holgersen has already proclaimed that he’s confident that Houston could be in a similar position as Cincinnati this fall. Meanwhile, the Knights are entering Year 2 of the Gus Malzahn era and will most likely have Ole Miss transfer John Rhys Plumlee operating the controls at quarterback.

Darkhorse candidates include SMU, Memphis, and ECU, three programs that could fill the power vacuum at the top of the conference in the near future once everything gets realigned.

Here are the odds to win the 2022 American Conference Championship Game from DraftKings Sportsbook: