Breaking down the weather forecast for the 2022 John Deere Classic

The PGA TOUR descends upon Illinois this week for the 2022 John Deere Classic, right on the border with Iowa. Lucas Glover, who won the tournament in 2021 with a two-shot victory at 19-under-par, is currently sitting with the 14th best odds to claim the title, sitting at +4500. The co-favorites to win are Daniel Berger and Adam Hadwin, both sit at +1200 odds heading into the week.

But no matter who has a better handle on the course than others, everybody in the field will have to deal with whatever Mother Nature throws at them in Silvis, Illinois. Fortunately for the golfers, there only looks to be one worrisome day and three other lovely days to hit the links.

Below is a look at the weather report for the four days of the 2022 John Deere Classic starting Thursday, June 30 and ending Sunday, July 3.

Thursday, June 30

Hight of 90°, Low 70°: During the day the temperatures could get hot but wind gusts up to 20 mph will help keep the golfers cool while also making ball flight impossible to predict. At night, clouds will roll in and the chance of rain will increase, but will still stay below 50%

Friday, July 1

High of 84°, Low 65°: This looks like the one day that golfers will really have to worry about anything delaying their rounds. The morning and afternoon will feature scattered thunderstorms, although the wind will die down from Thursday. The evening parings will have to deal with scattered showers

Saturday, July 2

High of 84°, Low 65°: The winds will stay below 10 mph all day long and conditions won’t be too hot or too cold. The sun will peak out here and there but there will be cloudy periods of the day too. There’s a chance of rain, but it’s not likely at 22%

Sunday, July 3

High of 88°, Low 66°: The final round of the tournament brings with it the best weather of the four-day contest. Winds will hover between 5 and 10 mph and the sun will stay put for the vast majority of the day.