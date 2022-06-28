Full list of tee times for Round 1 of John Deere Classic

While it’s a light field in terms of top-50 players, there’s still plenty on the line at the 2022 John Deere Classic starting Thursday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois. One of the smaller purses on the PGA TOUR for a full-field event at just $7.1 million, this will be the last event in the United States ahead of next week’s Scottish Open, the first TOUR-sanctioned event in Europe.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook Adam Hadwin is the favorite to walk away with the trophy at +1000. Webb Simpson is the second choice at +1200, with the rest of the field no closer than +2000 for victory.

The John Deere Classic gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 7:45 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 3-6 p.m. ET on Golf Channel, with PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also having extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player. That gets underway at 7:45 a.m. ET and ends after the last shot is holed.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2022 John Deere Classic on Thursday.