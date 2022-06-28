Full list of tee times for Round 1 of John Deere Classic

While it’s a light field in terms of top-50 players, there’s still plenty on the line at the 2022 John Deere Classic starting Thursday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois. One of the smaller purses on the PGA TOUR for a full-field event at just $7.1 million, this will be the last event in the United States ahead of next week’s Scottish Open, the first TOUR-sanctioned event in Europe.
Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook Adam Hadwin is the favorite to walk away with the trophy at +1000. Webb Simpson is the second choice at +1200, with the rest of the field no closer than +2000 for victory.
The John Deere Classic gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 7:45 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 3-6 p.m. ET on Golf Channel, with PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also having extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player. That gets underway at 7:45 a.m. ET and ends after the last shot is holed.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2022 John Deere Classic on Thursday.
2022 John Deere Classic Round 1 Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|7:45 AM
|Tee #1
|Emiliano Grillo
|Maverick McNealy
|Brandon Hagy
|7:45 AM
|Tee #10
|Ricky Barnes
|Alex Smalley
|Taylor Moore
|7:56 AM
|Tee #1
|Fabián Gómez
|Matt Every
|Bill Haas
|7:56 AM
|Tee #10
|Wesley Bryan
|D.A. Points
|Kramer Hickok
|8:07 AM
|Tee #1
|Ben Crane
|Robert Garrigus
|Bo Van Pelt
|8:07 AM
|Tee #10
|Chesson Hadley
|Scott Stallings
|Adam Schenk
|8:18 AM
|Tee #1
|Brian Gay
|Michael Thompson
|Nate Lashley
|8:18 AM
|Tee #10
|Cameron Champ
|Cam Davis
|Steve Stricker
|8:29 AM
|Tee #1
|Richy Werenski
|Andrew Landry
|Sung Kang
|8:29 AM
|Tee #10
|Chad Ramey
|Ryan Brehm
|J.T. Poston
|8:40 AM
|Tee #1
|Nick Taylor
|Chez Reavie
|Adam Long
|8:40 AM
|Tee #10
|Robert Streb
|Martin Laird
|Patton Kizzire
|8:51 AM
|Tee #1
|Austin Cook
|Rory Sabbatini
|Vince Whaley
|8:51 AM
|Tee #10
|Kevin Streelman
|Nick Watney
|Mark Hensby
|9:02 AM
|Tee #1
|Greg Chalmers
|James Hahn
|Sam Ryder
|9:02 AM
|Tee #10
|Kevin Chappell
|Vaughn Taylor
|Denny McCarthy
|9:13 AM
|Tee #1
|Andrew Putnam
|Kelly Kraft
|Scott Gutschewski
|9:13 AM
|Tee #10
|Seung-Yul Noh
|Mark Hubbard
|Matt Wallace
|9:24 AM
|Tee #1
|Brice Garnett
|Derek Ernst
|Hayden Buckley
|9:24 AM
|Tee #10
|Chris Stroud
|David Hearn
|Omar Uresti
|9:35 AM
|Tee #1
|Sean O'Hair
|Arjun Atwal
|Adam Svensson
|9:35 AM
|Tee #10
|Brett Drewitt
|Jared Wolfe
|Chris Naegel
|9:46 AM
|Tee #1
|Joseph Bramlett
|Curtis Thompson
|Sean McCarty
|9:46 AM
|Tee #10
|Ryuji Imada
|Seth Reeves
|Luke Gannon
|9:57 AM
|Tee #1
|Chase Seiffert
|Nick Hardy
|Nathan Petronzio
|9:57 AM
|Tee #10
|Brian Davis
|Joshua Creel
|Charles Jahn
|1:10 PM
|Tee #1
|Adam Hadwin
|Brian Stuard
|Taylor Pendrith
|1:10 PM
|Tee #10
|Satoshi Kodaira
|Tommy Gainey
|John Huh
|1:21 PM
|Tee #1
|Harry Higgs
|David Lipsky
|Brandon Wu
|1:21 PM
|Tee #10
|John Merrick
|Johnson Wagner
|Matthias Schwab
|1:32 PM
|Tee #1
|Peter Malnati
|John Senden
|Stephan Jaeger
|1:32 PM
|Tee #10
|Charley Hoffman
|Ben Martin
|Shawn Stefani
|1:43 PM
|Tee #1
|Webb Simpson
|Lanto Griffin
|Jason Day
|1:43 PM
|Tee #10
|C.T. Pan
|Kevin Tway
|William McGirt
|1:54 PM
|Tee #1
|Charles Howell III
|Brandt Snedeker
|Sahith Theegala
|1:54 PM
|Tee #10
|Tyler Duncan
|Brendon Todd
|Martin Trainer
|2:05 PM
|Tee #1
|Lucas Glover
|Dylan Frittelli
|Zach Johnson
|2:05 PM
|Tee #10
|Jason Dufner
|Aaron Baddeley
|Cameron Percy
|2:16 PM
|Tee #1
|Jonas Blixt
|Patrick Rodgers
|Roger Sloan
|2:16 PM
|Tee #10
|Grayson Murray
|Ryan Moore
|Parker McLachlin
|2:27 PM
|Tee #1
|Camilo Villegas
|Kevin Stadler
|Jonathan Byrd
|2:27 PM
|Tee #10
|Henrik Norlander
|Doug Ghim
|Max McGreevy
|2:38 PM
|Tee #1
|Scott Piercy
|Hank Lebioda
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|2:38 PM
|Tee #10
|Ryan Armour
|Richard S. Johnson
|Trey Mullinax
|2:49 PM
|Tee #1
|Anirban Lahiri
|Doc Redman
|Lee Hodges
|2:49 PM
|Tee #10
|David Lingmerth
|Scott Brown
|D.J. Trahan
|3:00 PM
|Tee #1
|Austin Smotherman
|Andrew Novak
|Quinn Riley
|3:00 PM
|Tee #10
|Greyson Sigg
|Justin Lower
|Callum Tarren
|3:11 PM
|Tee #1
|Ben Kohles
|Paul Barjon
|Dylan Wu
|3:11 PM
|Tee #10
|Bo Hoag
|Jim Knous
|Christopher Gotterup
|3:22 PM
|Tee #1
|Michael Gligic
|David Skinns
|Patrick Flavin
|3:22 PM
|Tee #10
|Boo Weekley
|Dawie van der Walt
|Preston Stanley