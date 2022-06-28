 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Full list of tee times for Round 1 of John Deere Classic

The John Deere Classic tees off at 7:45 a.m. ET on Thursday from the TPC Deere Run. We have a full list of tee times, including the featured groups.

By Collin Sherwin
/ new
John Deere Classic Preview | Will Patrick Rodgers win at Deere Run this week?

While it’s a light field in terms of top-50 players, there’s still plenty on the line at the 2022 John Deere Classic starting Thursday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois. One of the smaller purses on the PGA TOUR for a full-field event at just $7.1 million, this will be the last event in the United States ahead of next week’s Scottish Open, the first TOUR-sanctioned event in Europe.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook Adam Hadwin is the favorite to walk away with the trophy at +1000. Webb Simpson is the second choice at +1200, with the rest of the field no closer than +2000 for victory.

The John Deere Classic gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 7:45 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 3-6 p.m. ET on Golf Channel, with PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also having extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player. That gets underway at 7:45 a.m. ET and ends after the last shot is holed.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2022 John Deere Classic on Thursday.

2022 John Deere Classic Round 1 Tee Times

Time (ET) Tee Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
Time (ET) Tee Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
7:45 AM Tee #1 Emiliano Grillo Maverick McNealy Brandon Hagy
7:45 AM Tee #10 Ricky Barnes Alex Smalley Taylor Moore
7:56 AM Tee #1 Fabián Gómez Matt Every Bill Haas
7:56 AM Tee #10 Wesley Bryan D.A. Points Kramer Hickok
8:07 AM Tee #1 Ben Crane Robert Garrigus Bo Van Pelt
8:07 AM Tee #10 Chesson Hadley Scott Stallings Adam Schenk
8:18 AM Tee #1 Brian Gay Michael Thompson Nate Lashley
8:18 AM Tee #10 Cameron Champ Cam Davis Steve Stricker
8:29 AM Tee #1 Richy Werenski Andrew Landry Sung Kang
8:29 AM Tee #10 Chad Ramey Ryan Brehm J.T. Poston
8:40 AM Tee #1 Nick Taylor Chez Reavie Adam Long
8:40 AM Tee #10 Robert Streb Martin Laird Patton Kizzire
8:51 AM Tee #1 Austin Cook Rory Sabbatini Vince Whaley
8:51 AM Tee #10 Kevin Streelman Nick Watney Mark Hensby
9:02 AM Tee #1 Greg Chalmers James Hahn Sam Ryder
9:02 AM Tee #10 Kevin Chappell Vaughn Taylor Denny McCarthy
9:13 AM Tee #1 Andrew Putnam Kelly Kraft Scott Gutschewski
9:13 AM Tee #10 Seung-Yul Noh Mark Hubbard Matt Wallace
9:24 AM Tee #1 Brice Garnett Derek Ernst Hayden Buckley
9:24 AM Tee #10 Chris Stroud David Hearn Omar Uresti
9:35 AM Tee #1 Sean O'Hair Arjun Atwal Adam Svensson
9:35 AM Tee #10 Brett Drewitt Jared Wolfe Chris Naegel
9:46 AM Tee #1 Joseph Bramlett Curtis Thompson Sean McCarty
9:46 AM Tee #10 Ryuji Imada Seth Reeves Luke Gannon
9:57 AM Tee #1 Chase Seiffert Nick Hardy Nathan Petronzio
9:57 AM Tee #10 Brian Davis Joshua Creel Charles Jahn
1:10 PM Tee #1 Adam Hadwin Brian Stuard Taylor Pendrith
1:10 PM Tee #10 Satoshi Kodaira Tommy Gainey John Huh
1:21 PM Tee #1 Harry Higgs David Lipsky Brandon Wu
1:21 PM Tee #10 John Merrick Johnson Wagner Matthias Schwab
1:32 PM Tee #1 Peter Malnati John Senden Stephan Jaeger
1:32 PM Tee #10 Charley Hoffman Ben Martin Shawn Stefani
1:43 PM Tee #1 Webb Simpson Lanto Griffin Jason Day
1:43 PM Tee #10 C.T. Pan Kevin Tway William McGirt
1:54 PM Tee #1 Charles Howell III Brandt Snedeker Sahith Theegala
1:54 PM Tee #10 Tyler Duncan Brendon Todd Martin Trainer
2:05 PM Tee #1 Lucas Glover Dylan Frittelli Zach Johnson
2:05 PM Tee #10 Jason Dufner Aaron Baddeley Cameron Percy
2:16 PM Tee #1 Jonas Blixt Patrick Rodgers Roger Sloan
2:16 PM Tee #10 Grayson Murray Ryan Moore Parker McLachlin
2:27 PM Tee #1 Camilo Villegas Kevin Stadler Jonathan Byrd
2:27 PM Tee #10 Henrik Norlander Doug Ghim Max McGreevy
2:38 PM Tee #1 Scott Piercy Hank Lebioda Christiaan Bezuidenhout
2:38 PM Tee #10 Ryan Armour Richard S. Johnson Trey Mullinax
2:49 PM Tee #1 Anirban Lahiri Doc Redman Lee Hodges
2:49 PM Tee #10 David Lingmerth Scott Brown D.J. Trahan
3:00 PM Tee #1 Austin Smotherman Andrew Novak Quinn Riley
3:00 PM Tee #10 Greyson Sigg Justin Lower Callum Tarren
3:11 PM Tee #1 Ben Kohles Paul Barjon Dylan Wu
3:11 PM Tee #10 Bo Hoag Jim Knous Christopher Gotterup
3:22 PM Tee #1 Michael Gligic David Skinns Patrick Flavin
3:22 PM Tee #10 Boo Weekley Dawie van der Walt Preston Stanley

More From DraftKings Nation