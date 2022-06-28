Where is the next LIV Golf Invitational event?

LIV Golf will hold its second invitational tournament this weekend. They will head to North Plains, Oregon and the Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club. The LIV Golf Invitational Portland will begin on Thursday, June 30th and will run through July 2nd.

LIV Golf is coming off its first-ever tournament that was held in London three weeks ago. Charl Schwartzel picked up the win and a record $4.75 million pay day.

There will be a 48-golfer tournament field infield that will include Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson. Newer signings Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed will make their debut in the tournament. The total prize purse will be $25 million with the winner taking home $4 million. This is the second of eight scheduled tournaments for the new organization.

This will be the first tournament held in the United States and there is controversy surrounding the funding of the Saudi Arabia-based organization.