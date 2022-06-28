Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Tuesday, June 28

A day after a dozen teams took the day off, 16 MLB games are scheduled to take the field on Tuesday, June 28. The action will get started early in the afternoon when the Cleveland Guardians get set to host the first game of a doubleheader with the Minnesota Twins. Later in the day, the New York Mets will host the first of a two-game home set with the Houston Astros.

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Tuesday, June 28.

Pirates vs. Nationals, 7:05 p.m. ET

Ke’Bryan Hayes ($4,500)

Bryan Reynolds ($4,400)

Bligh Madris ($3,900)

Oneil Cruz ($3,800)

The Pittsburgh Pirates are getting a fantastic matchup against Washington Nationals pitcher Patrick Corbin, who will enter Tuesday’s game with a 3-10 record and 6.60 ERA over 15 starts. He gave up at least 5 runs in seven outings this season, and you can get some good value on the Pirates' top sluggers, which will usually come fairly cheap due to their struggles at the plate this season.

Rangers vs. Royals, 8:10 p.m. ET

Corey Seager ($5,600)

Adolis Garcia ($5,400)

Marcus Semien ($5,000)

Jonah Heim ($4,100)

The Texas Rangers will face Kansas City Royals starter Jonathan Heasley, who has a 4.14 ERA and is coming off an outing where he allowed 4 runs including 2 homers over 5 innings during an extra-inning win over the Los Angeles Angels. The Rangers average the 15th most runs per game (4.4) and pounded out 15 hits and 10 runs in the first game of this series last night.

Phillies vs. Braves, 7:05 p.m. ET

Kyle Schwarber ($5,600)

Rhys Hoskins ($5,000)

JT Realmuto ($4,900)

Garrett Stubbs ($4,700)

The Philadelphia Phillies will go for their third victory in a row and will get an advantageous matchup with Atlanta Braves pitcher Charlie Morton. He will make his 15th start of 2022 and while he has thrown better as of late, Morton has a 4.84 ERA and gave up 4 runs on 9 hits over 4.1 innings of work last month against Philadelphia.