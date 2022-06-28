Best MLB bets to consider for Tuesday, June 28

MLB bettors will have a ton of opportunities to make some money on Tuesday, June 28 with 16 games on the schedule including a doubleheader between the Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Guardians. One of the most fascinating matchups of the week should be the Houston Astros vs. New York Mets series as they begin a two-game series tonight in a battle between two first-place teams.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Tuesday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Tuesday, June 28

Pirates Moneyline (+100)

The Pittsburgh Pirates should have the pitching edge in Tuesday night’s matchup with the Washington Nationals. Pittsburgh will start with Jose Quintana (1-4, 3.60 ERA) on the mound, while Washington will roll out Patrick Corbin (3-10, 6.60 ERA), who has seen all sorts of struggles on the mound in 2022, surrendering more than 5 runs in seven of 15 starts this season. Take the Pirates with plus value in this spot.

Rockies +1.5 (+120)

The Colorado Rockies and Los Angeles Dodgers have the largest run total of the day set at 11 runs. With that large of an over/under, there could be a decent amount of variance, and the Rockies have a decent chance at covering this run line. Clayton Kershaw has been excellent for the Dodgers, allowing just 1 earned run in both of his last two starts, but Kyle Freeland has thrown the ball well with a 4.29 ERA, though his ERA is set at 2.91 in road games, while home games at higher elevation have made his numbers worse than they probably should be.

Brewers-Rays Over 7 runs (-120)

This is the lowest run total of the day, but the offenses are in a decent spot in this matchup. The Tampa Bay Rays will face Brandon Woodruff, who missed the last month with an injury, while the Milwaukee Brewers will get a matchup with Shane Baz, who is making just his fourth start of the season. Both teams got the day off yesterday, and offenses should be focused and aggressive at the plate to surpass this total.

Zack Wheeler Over 6.5 strikeouts (-150)

The Philadelphia Phillies starter should be in a good spot to get to 7 strikeouts in this matchup with a 10.4 K/9 on the season. He will throw against an Atlanta Braves offense that strikes out more than any other team with 9.5 K’s per game this season.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.