MLB DFS targets, values for main slate on Tuesday, June 28

The MLB has a busy schedule on Tuesday, June 28 with 16 games scheduled to be played. Of those contests, all 15 games are featured on the main DFS slate, so there are a ton of lineup combinations to choose from. Below is a preview of the DFS action, showcasing the top hitters and pitchers of the day along with a few value plays to consider.

Top Pitchers

Clayton Kershaw, LAD vs. COL ($10,000) — The Dodgers are coming off an embarrassing loss where they were shut out. With all the injuries they’ve been dealing with, the Dodgers have needed Kershaw to be at the top of his game, and he has been. In 8 starts, Kershaw has a 5-1 record with a 2.00 ERA. Look for him to have a great game in Colorado tonight.

Sean Manaea, SDP vs. ARI ($9,300) — The Diamondbacks have been one of the worst hitting teams in all of MLB. Manaea has been decent this season as he’s had some great starts and some bad starts. I expect a quality start from Manaea tonight.

Top Hitters

Yordan Alvarez, HOU vs. NYM ($6,200) — In two career at-bats against Carlos Carrasco, Alvarez is 2-2 with two home runs. Alvarez has swung the bat extremely well against right-handed pitchers this year and should continue that success tonight.

Trea Turner, LAD vs. COL ($6,100) — Turner is coming off a hitless night, which hasn’t been normal for him this season. In Colorado, I could see him hitting a home run tonight, especially against Kyle Freeland who has had some struggles this season. Turner also has one home run and five runs batted in against Freeland in his career.

Value Pitcher

Framber Valdez, HOU vs. NYM ($8,900) — Against any other team, Valdez would be more expensive, but facing a good Mets lineup, Valdez will have his hands full. He pitched well enough to get a win against the Yankees if it weren't for his bullpen. I expect a quality start from Valdez tonight.

Value Hitter

Josh Donaldson, NYY vs. OAK ($3,500) — In his career against Frankie Montas, Donaldson is 4-7 with three home runs and five runs batted in. Donaldson is coming off a game where he went over this total with a big double to give the Yankees the lead in the 7th inning.