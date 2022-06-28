Best MLB player prop bets to consider for June 28

The number of player props to choose from are just about endless with 16 games on the MLB schedule. Below is a look at three player props to consider as you mine the betting board for value on Tuesday, June 28.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets for Tuesday, June 28

Yordan Alvarez, Over 1.5 Total Bases (-115)

In two career at-bats against Carlos Carrasco, Alvarez is 2-2 with two home runs. Alvarez has swung the bat extremely well against right-handed pitchers this year and should continue that success tonight. Alvarez struggled in his final game against the Yankees, so this should be a bounce back game for him.

Trea Turner, Over 2.5 Total Bases (+115)

In the first game of the series, Turner was hitless which was unexpected. At Colorado, I could see him hitting a home run tonight, especially against Kyle Freeland who has had some struggles this season. Turner also has one home run and five runs batted in against Freeland in his career. Look for Turner to have multiple hits tonight.

Sean Manaea, Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-120)

The Diamondbacks have been one of the worst hitting teams in all of the MLB. They also strikeout a ton. Manaea has been decent this season as he’s had some great starts and some bad starts. He’s also been good with strikeouts on the season. I expect a quality start from Manaea tonight and him to go over this total.

