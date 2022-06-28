Why does the 2022 Tour de France start in Denmark?

There are three major events in professional cycling stage races, and they are known as the Grand Tours in cycling. The Giro d’Italia (Tour of Italy) is held in May, while the Vuelta a España (Tour of Spain) is in August and September. But the biggest race in the world is the Tour de France, held each July in ... well, not always France.

Each of these slightly-over-three-weeks events has 20-22 stages with a couple rest days added, but the borders aren’t fixed by nation. Since 1954 Le Tour has on occasion started outside L’Hexagone, with race director Christian Prudhomme having said previously they’d like to start the race outside of France around three out of every five years. The race will start in Bilbao, Spain in 2023, with rumors of Italy the following year .to avoid a conflict with the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

In 2022 three stages will be held in Denmark including the 13.2km (8.2 miles) Stage 1 time trial in Copenhage. A time trial is also known as a “race of truth” since cyclists leave the starting house every 60 seconds and are without teammates, strictly being timed against the clock. One of the roads being used for Stage 1 is named after former UN Secretary General Dag Hammarskjöld, one of history’s most well-known Danes who was killed in a plane crash on a peacekeeping mission in 1961.

Stage 2 will be from Roskilde to Nybor for 202.2km (125.6 miles), and Stage 3 is from Vejle to Sønberborg and will be 182km (113.1 miles). Look for plenty of wind during Stage 2, which should be one of the more difficult non-mountain stages of the race.

Here is a complete list of all cities and countries that have hosted the start of the Tour de France that are not inside the host nation borders.

1954: Amsterdam, Netherlands

1958: Brussels, Belgium

1965: Cologne, West Germany

1973: The Hague, Netherlands

1975: Charleroi, Belgium

1978: Leiden, Netherlands

1980: Frankfurt, West Germany

1982: Basel, Switzerland

1987: West Berlin

1989: Luxembourg City, Luxembourg

1992: San Sebastián, Spain

1996: Den Bosch, Netherlands

1998: Dublin, Ireland

2002: Luxembourg City, Luxembourg

2004: Liège, Belgium

2007: London, United Kingdom

2009: Monte Carlo, Monaco

2010: Rotterdam, Netherlands

2012: Liège, Belgium

2014: Leeds, United Kingdom

2015: Utrecht, Netherlands

2017: Düsseldorf, Germany

2019: Brussels, Belgium

2022: Copenhagen, Denmark

2023: Bilbao, Spain