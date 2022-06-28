How to watch WWE NXT 2.0 via live stream, what to watch on June 28

WWE NXT 2.0 returns to your screens tonight with another episode coming from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

We’re just one week out from the special Great American Bash episode next Tuesday and we’ll be sure to know the full card for that show by the end of tonight.

How to watch WWE NXT 2.0

Date: Tuesday, June 28th

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch on WWE NXT 2.0

Tonight we’ll see a No. 1 contender’s match for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship as the team of Roxanne Perez/Cora Jade takes on Katana Chance/Kayden Carter. Last week, Perez indicated that she’d use the title opportunity she earned from the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament on a tag title shot with Jade before Chance and Carter took umbrage with them skipping the line. The two teams ended up brawling on the stage, leading to tonight’s match. We’ll see who gets a shot at Toxic Attraction tonight.

Also on the show, Sanga will battle Xyon Quinn, Indi Hartwell faces Kiana James, and Giovanni Vinci takes on Ikemen Jiro.