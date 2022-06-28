Pick on the Moneyline of Braves-Phillies for Tuesday

The Philadelphia Phillies will need to adjust to life without slugger Bryce Harper as they host the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday.

Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies (-120, 8)

The Phillies have played 10 games without Harper this season, posting a 35-29 record with him in the fold and 4-6 without him. Although, most of those 10 games came before the Phillies’ recent 16-6 surge that came after the firing of manager Joe Girardi.

Though Harper had an impact on the offense, the Phillies still have a formidable lineup that enters Tuesday sixth in the league in runs per game at 4.8 and eight in home runs per game.

The Phillies will give Zack Wheeler the start. He’s been dominant at home, logging a 1.49 ERA in seven starts in Philadelphia this season, allowing just three home runs in 74 2/3 innings overall while generating 10.4 strikeouts and 2.2 walks per nine innings.

Charlie Morton will look to build off his last two starts, in which he allowed a combined two runs and no walks over 14 innings after giving up three runs or more in eight of his previous 11 starts. He also issued 4.1 walks per nine innings in that span.

The Phillies’ first game with Harper out yielded an 8-5 win vs. the San Diego Padres on Sunday. On Tuesday, the Phillies will make it 2-0 since the injury.

The Play: Phillies -120

